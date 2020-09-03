WATCH NOW: From NWI to Washington, young Regionites march into history

A group of young Region natives went from demonstrating on the streets of Crown Point and Lowell to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. last week as thousands gathered to remember and participate in history.
Standing at the spot where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made the famed “I Have a Dream” speech 57 years ago, the group listened to The Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III and 12-year-old Yolanda Renee King speak at the Commitment March on Aug. 28.
Cedric Caschetta, a 21-year-old Lowell resident, has been carrying a cardboard sign reading, “My Life Matters,” since attending his first demonstration in Crown Point. That rally sparked the viral video showing Caschetta among a group of demonstrators walking past a group of people holding firearms on the Erie-Lackawana Trail. He would never have thought he would be holding the same sign on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
“I figured I would bring that sign to every protest because it brought me around the world, through 15 million views from other protests videos to now being able to go to the demonstration marches in D.C.,” Caschetta said.
The group, Change 4 Real, consists of Caschetta; 23-year-old Michael Over, of Cedar Lake; 20-year-old Abigail Pitts, 20, of Crown Point; and 20-year-old Daniya Khan, of Glendale Heights, Illinois. They banded together over the summer and collectively raised enough money to go to Capitol Hill.
“It felt like a walk through history, like this is going to be in the history books 50 years from now,” Khan said.
While in Washington, the four toured historical spots and marched alongside a group of youth who had been demonstrating in the capital for months. There, they got to know several people who spoke about their experiences and hopes for the future.
Caschetta and Khan also found themselves in a haze of tear gas and fired upon by rubber bullets while standing with the group by St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House.
“We wore goggles and masks; it was important to be prepared,” Cashchetta said. “But most of the protests were peaceful. I teared up at the national demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial. But I felt more proud being a part of the other protest among the young people. To see what these kids are doing day in and day out and to see the reaction of the community coming around them was amazing.”
Over said during the incident, they watched about 30 to 40 young people get arrested down the street from where they stood. He said no one in their group was injured or arrested.
“We saw the lights turn off in the White House,” Over said. “We saw people get gassed and arrested. But what was a really moving moment was when, even though these things happened, we stayed on the front line and were able to get the police to take off their riot gear and talk to us while 600 to 700 feet down the street from us, people were getting arrested. We had a personal conversation with the officers there and I think we really connected.”
At night the demonstrators would chant, “Out of the sheets and into the streets,” Caschetta said. They were met with residents filing out in their pajamas to stand by their side.
After returning home on Tuesday, the group plans to take their experience from Washington to make a positive impact in their hometowns. Caschetta said he is currently in talks with local Boys & Girls Club locations to sponsor the group to create mentorship opportunities and host events and programs based on inclusion, equality and community service.
Pitts, who is from Crown Point but is attending college in Indianapolis, said she is inspired to be a part of what she sees as a growing movement.
“Our group is called ‘Change 4 Real,’ which is what we want to do,” Pitts said. “Honestly if we change anything now it will affect the future, and the people in the future who will be effected are us and the next generations. So we are going to be living in it whether we change it or not. That’s why it is important we do this.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!