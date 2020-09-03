WATCH NOW: From NWI to Washington, young Regionites march into history

“It felt like a walk through history, like this is going to be in the history books 50 years from now,” Khan said.

While in Washington, the four toured historical spots and marched alongside a group of youth who had been demonstrating in the capital for months. There, they got to know several people who spoke about their experiences and hopes for the future.

Caschetta and Khan also found themselves in a haze of tear gas and fired upon by rubber bullets while standing with the group by St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House.

“We wore goggles and masks; it was important to be prepared,” Cashchetta said. “But most of the protests were peaceful. I teared up at the national demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial. But I felt more proud being a part of the other protest among the young people. To see what these kids are doing day in and day out and to see the reaction of the community coming around them was amazing.”

Over said during the incident, they watched about 30 to 40 young people get arrested down the street from where they stood. He said no one in their group was injured or arrested.