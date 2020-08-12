WATCH NOW: Gary schools delays first day after internet, power outages obstruct virtual learning

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is pushing back the start of school after Monday afternoon's derecho storm system knocked out power and internet access to thousands of Region residents this week.
Gary Emergency Manager Paige McNulty made an announcement via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Wednesday delaying the Gary district's first day of instruction to Aug. 17.
Students in the Gary Community School Corp. were prepared to begin their first day of virtual instruction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday morning.
However, a T-Mobile internet outage left many staff and parents scrambling to connect Wednesday morning for the first day of school, district leaders said.
"As of last night we thought we were ready to go with the power and the internet," McNulty said. "Unfortunately, this morning when we got ready and were here at work, T-Mobile has an outage and their system is down."
Gary schools contracted with T-Mobile earlier this year to provide wireless hotspots to students in district-distributed Chromebook devices provided to students this summer as a part of the school corporation's 1-to-1 technology expansion.
The internet outage also affects phone services throughout the Gary district, spokeswoman Chelsea Whittington said.
Laptop distribution and an emergency manager update were postponed after outages in the district on Tuesday, according to Gary schools social media. The emergency manager update, which was postponed to Wednesday night, has now been postponed a second time.
Students will not be marked absent after attempts to log on Wednesday morning, Whittington said.
More than 6,300 NIPSCO customers in the Gary area woke up without power early Wednesday morning, according to NIPSCO's power outages map.
As many as 5,859 Gary customers were without power when McNulty made her announcement late Wednesday morning.
McNulty said the delay will allow NIPSCO, T-Mobile and ComEd in Chicago time to repair services.
"We apologize, but this is unforeseen circumstances to all of us on top of (COVID-19)," McNulty said. "We were ready to go, but there’s simply some things that we cannot manage and this is one of them."
Gary schools' meal distribution will continue Wednesday as scheduled. Laptop distribution will resume at students' home schools on Aug. 17. Gary schools has distributed 65% of its available Chromebooks ahead of students' first day of class, Whittington said.
Make up days will be assigned after the semester's delayed start. Those dates have yet to be determined, Whittington said.
The district is asking parents to check with the Gary Community School Corp. website at garycsc.k12.in.us for updates.
