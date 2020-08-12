WATCH NOW: Gary schools delays first day after internet, power outages obstruct virtual learning

Laptop distribution and an emergency manager update were postponed after outages in the district on Tuesday, according to Gary schools social media. The emergency manager update, which was postponed to Wednesday night, has now been postponed a second time.

Students will not be marked absent after attempts to log on Wednesday morning, Whittington said.

More than 6,300 NIPSCO customers in the Gary area woke up without power early Wednesday morning, according to NIPSCO's power outages map.

As many as 5,859 Gary customers were without power when McNulty made her announcement late Wednesday morning.

McNulty said the delay will allow NIPSCO, T-Mobile and ComEd in Chicago time to repair services.

"We apologize, but this is unforeseen circumstances to all of us on top of (COVID-19)," McNulty said. "We were ready to go, but there’s simply some things that we cannot manage and this is one of them."

Gary schools' meal distribution will continue Wednesday as scheduled. Laptop distribution will resume at students' home schools on Aug. 17. Gary schools has distributed 65% of its available Chromebooks ahead of students' first day of class, Whittington said.