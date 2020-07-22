WATCH NOW: Gary schools to start school year virtually

The district will organize virtual open houses for students to meet their teacher in advance of the start of the school year, and has developed partnerships with the local Boys & Girls Club, YWCA and churches to help provide supervision of students to assist working parents.

The school corporation's bus fleet breakfast and lunch distribution will continue.

"Please know this has been a very difficult decision and not one that has been made lightly," McNulty said. "There is no playbook for this."

No set number of weeks were established for the virtual learning. McNulty said as soon as numbers go down in the city, students will return.

More than 80% of parents, teachers and community members responded in recent Gary Community School Corp. surveys that they are in favor of maintaining an online platform for the time being, according to a district news release.

McNulty said she was also joined by Kevin Teasley, of 21st Century Charter School, and Jermaine Mead, of Thea Bowman Leadership Academy.

Teasley said in an email to The Times that 21st Century Charter School and Gary Middle College East and West will also reopen virtually and monitor conditions for students' return.