WATCH NOW: Gary schools to start school year virtually

GARY — Gary schools will reopen virtually in the fall semester.
Gary Community School Corp. Emergency Manager Paige McNulty made the announcement in a Wednesday morning press conference with Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker.
McNulty said the decision was made after a review of coronavirus positivity rates in the Gary community and, in part, because several key staff members in the district's central office tested positive this week.
"I'm making this decision in an abundance of caution for our students, staff and families," McNulty said.
The school corporation revealed its reopening plan earlier this month and joined 15 other public school superintendents in Lake County in stating their intention to reopen on schedule and in-person.
McNulty said the district will now shift its attention to offering robust elearning resources.
"It will not look the same as it did last spring," McNulty said.
The district also earlier this year shared its intention to provide Chromebooks and wireless hot spot devices for every student enrolled in the Gary Community School Corp.
Gary school leaders will work to distribute these devices to students before their first day on Aug. 12.
The district will organize virtual open houses for students to meet their teacher in advance of the start of the school year, and has developed partnerships with the local Boys & Girls Club, YWCA and churches to help provide supervision of students to assist working parents.
The school corporation's bus fleet breakfast and lunch distribution will continue.
"Please know this has been a very difficult decision and not one that has been made lightly," McNulty said. "There is no playbook for this."
No set number of weeks were established for the virtual learning. McNulty said as soon as numbers go down in the city, students will return.
More than 80% of parents, teachers and community members responded in recent Gary Community School Corp. surveys that they are in favor of maintaining an online platform for the time being, according to a district news release.
McNulty said she was also joined by Kevin Teasley, of 21st Century Charter School, and Jermaine Mead, of Thea Bowman Leadership Academy.
Teasley said in an email to The Times that 21st Century Charter School and Gary Middle College East and West will also reopen virtually and monitor conditions for students' return.
Thea Bowman has not yet made a final determination on its reopening, a Phalen Leadership Academies spokesperson said.
Students' first day at the three GEO Foundation operated schools will be Aug. 10.
Walker, the city's health commissioner, said given the rise in cases in the Gary area, he does not support the continued practice of contact sports such as football and basketball.
He expressed skepticism for others like golf, track, tennis and baseball in scenarios where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Walker did encourage families to still pursue vaccines and physicals for students. He expressed that he "wholeheartedly supports" the Gary schools' elearning plan.
"Right now this seems like the most responsible thing for our community so we can keep all of our citizens safe," Walker said.
The Gary Community School Corp. joins Portage Township Schools in the Region and several others in Indianapolis in announcing full virtual starts for the 2020-21 school year.
A detailed plan will be posted to the Gary Community School Corp. website at garycsc.k12.in.us.
