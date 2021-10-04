WATCH NOW: Graveyard tour visits resting places of Hammond's founders

HAMMOND — You never know who is buried at your local cemetery unless you investigate. Graveyard tenants can range from bankers to suffragettes to hardware store owners.
Those are among the 13,000 people buried at Oak Hill Cemetery
On Sunday, the Hammond Historical Society held its 22nd annual tour of the cemetery founded in 1885. The tour featured stops at 16 gravesites of public officials and private citizens.
Part of the South Shore Civil War Memorial Trail for the veterans buried there, Oak Hill covers 20 square acres.
Linda Verduzco, an HHS life member and tour guide, said the cemetery is important “because of its roots in Hammond. Everything started here.”
First platted in 1875, Hammond became a town in 1883 and a city the following year. Many of its founding families are buried at Oak Hill.
Among the notables buried at Oak Hill are:
• Thomas Hammond, bank president, mayor, and politician, for whom the city is named, supposedly on a coin flip.
• Marcus Towle, an early building of Hammond, whose name lost the coin flip to Hammond.
• Ernest and Caroline Hohman, Hammond’s first official residents.
“This was the first cemetery in Hammond,” said Brian Poland, HHS treasurer. “A lot of the original settlers are buried here.”
Perhaps the only thing more notable than some of Oak Hill’s residents is its history. What started as a Catholic cemetery continued to grow and prosper. In time, however, questionable ownership resulted in the cemetery falling into disrepair. Eventually some normalcy returned to Oak Hill as former North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan took title of the cemetery in 2012.
Mark Mikals, an HHS member and tour guide, said he learns something new about the cemetery every time he visits. “Many of these headstones cannot be duplicated,” said Mikals. “Plus, there’s the stories behind them.”
Mikals and other guides, some of whom are descendants of those on the tour, shared anecdotes about them.
That included attorney John Gavit and wife Emma. The namesake for the now-closed Gavit High School, Gavit, who died in 1937, became a prominent attorney and figure among Lake County Democrats when this region was a Republican stronghold. Emma became active in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.
The cemetery is in sections, and one pathway, Mikals noted, may have been part of Ridge Street. Also, while many graveyards are on flat land, Oak Hill is characterized by rolling hills, Mikals said, because, thousands of years ago, this land marked the edge of Lake Michigan.
Dr. Mary E. Jackson, who died in 1915, represented those women from the latter half of the 19th century who ventured outside the home. She became an advocate for education and healthcare while also fighting for women’s voting rights. Her daughter, Dr. Lena Jackson, became Hammond’s first dentist.
Others on the tour included Charles H. Mayer, who founded a carbonated beverage bottling company, and J.T. Hutton, who started an architectural firm that now is 126 years years old.
“To have been around that long is unbelievable,” said great-grandson Bill Hutton. “We’re pretty grounded.”
Kathy Boer, of Winamac, enjoyed the tour. “This is information I never knew,” said Boer, whose great-grandfather, Jacob Kasper, was Hammond’s first fire chief and a high-ranking official in the Masons.
Barbara Schilling, of Hammond, and the League of Women Voters added, “I knew some of the history, and we’ve been researching Dr. Jackson. This was a nice event.”