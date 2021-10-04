WATCH NOW: Graveyard tour visits resting places of Hammond's founders

“This was the first cemetery in Hammond,” said Brian Poland, HHS treasurer. “A lot of the original settlers are buried here.”

Perhaps the only thing more notable than some of Oak Hill’s residents is its history. What started as a Catholic cemetery continued to grow and prosper. In time, however, questionable ownership resulted in the cemetery falling into disrepair. Eventually some normalcy returned to Oak Hill as former North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan took title of the cemetery in 2012.

Mark Mikals, an HHS member and tour guide, said he learns something new about the cemetery every time he visits. “Many of these headstones cannot be duplicated,” said Mikals. “Plus, there’s the stories behind them.”

Mikals and other guides, some of whom are descendants of those on the tour, shared anecdotes about them.

That included attorney John Gavit and wife Emma. The namesake for the now-closed Gavit High School, Gavit, who died in 1937, became a prominent attorney and figure among Lake County Democrats when this region was a Republican stronghold. Emma became active in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.