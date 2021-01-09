WATCH NOW: Griffith house fire displaces family, kills pet dog, chief says

GRIFFITH — A family was displaced and their pet dog died in a house fire in Griffith Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 12:19 p.m. to the 400 block of Arbogast Street, said Griffith Fire Department Chief Roy Schoon.

One resident was home at the time and made it out safely, but a pet dog died in the fire, Schoon said.

Firefighters forced their way into the home to extinguish the flames. One of the home's front windows was broken out to help ventilate the structure.

The fire was extinguished by 12:36 p.m. and at least one room sustained fire damage. There was also smoke damage throughout the structure.

The family was displaced from the house and they were able to make their own temporary living arrangements.

Schoon said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.