WATCH NOW: Griffith woman bests field in Lake County Fair pie eating contest

CROWN POINT — Looks can be deceiving.
Ariana Benitez, a slender 28-year-old Griffith woman, beat out four other competitors in the Lake County Fair pie eating contest including two men and two other women.
"I'm very hungry," Benitez said.
Benitez, an occupational therapist assistant, received first place in the adult 15 and over category by eating the most out of a 4 pound, 7 ounce apple pie.
"I've been looking forward to this competition for two years and want to try and make it a tradition. I'm very competitive," Benitez said prior to the contest Thursday afternoon.
During the 8-minute competition, Benitez stopped her carefully paced eating several times and looked on either side of her to determine the speed of her competition.
"She is scouting out the competition," said Michael Fraley, superintendent of special events for the fair.
The pie eating competition, which was started in 2016, was Fraley's idea.
Benitez went on to defeat Keith Macewicz of Hammond, who took second place and David Neibert of Lansing, who came in third.
Jennifer Neibert, wife of David Neibert, competed in the adult category for the first time.
"He (David) signed me up," Jennifer Neibert said.
David Neibert, a firefighter in Calumet City, said, after the competition: "I don't know if I'd ever do this again."
Ken and Carol Toren of Crown Point, parents of the adult Neiberts, came to cheer on their children and grandchildren.
"We love the Lake County Fair," Carol Toren said.
Similar to a TV episode of Family Feud, three of the Neibert children and three of the Macewicz children all competed in the children 14 and under pie eating contest.
Josh Neibert, 10, his mouth and hands covered with blueberry stains leftover from eating all but 12.5 ounces of a 2-pound blueberry pie, took first place in the children's competition.
Matthew Neibert, 8, took second place and Matthew Macewicz, 10, took third place.
Julie Macewicz, who took part for the first time in the adult pie eating contest, played cheerleader, urging on her three sons including Matthew Macewicz and sons Andrew Macewicz, 12, and Aiden Macewicz, 7.
In particular, she tried to urge on Aiden, since it was his first year taking part in the contest.
"It's okay to get messy...Pretend you are Ginger. She uses her teeth," Julie Macewicz said.
The pie eating contest is something the Macewicz family tries to take part in every year.
The family includes seven children, four of whom came to the fair with their parents Julie and Keith this year.
"This is a family tradition. We come on this day every year. This is exciting," she said.
The family earlier in the afternoon took part in the paper airplane contest and Aiden Macewicz received a third place win.
"As add-ons for coming on this day we get free admission by coming before 3 p.m.," Julie Macewicz said.
Despite their pie eating competition, the family said they still enjoyed other fair food including deep fried vegetables and sirloin tips.
"We also love seeing the horses and other animals and the rodeo," Keith Macewicz said.
Fairgoer Richard Jones of Merrillville didn't compete in the pie eating contest but just came to watch out of curiosity.
"I've seen it (eating competitions) on TV including one on the Brady Bunch episode," Jones said.
Jones said he generally goes to the fair at least once every year and may return on Saturday, a second time.
'It kind of makes up for not having the fair last year," Jones said.