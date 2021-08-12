WATCH NOW: Griffith woman bests field in Lake County Fair pie eating contest

"He (David) signed me up," Jennifer Neibert said.

David Neibert, a firefighter in Calumet City, said, after the competition: "I don't know if I'd ever do this again."

Ken and Carol Toren of Crown Point, parents of the adult Neiberts, came to cheer on their children and grandchildren.

"We love the Lake County Fair," Carol Toren said.

Similar to a TV episode of Family Feud, three of the Neibert children and three of the Macewicz children all competed in the children 14 and under pie eating contest.

Josh Neibert, 10, his mouth and hands covered with blueberry stains leftover from eating all but 12.5 ounces of a 2-pound blueberry pie, took first place in the children's competition.

Matthew Neibert, 8, took second place and Matthew Macewicz, 10, took third place.

Julie Macewicz, who took part for the first time in the adult pie eating contest, played cheerleader, urging on her three sons including Matthew Macewicz and sons Andrew Macewicz, 12, and Aiden Macewicz, 7.

In particular, she tried to urge on Aiden, since it was his first year taking part in the contest.