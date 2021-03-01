WATCH NOW: Group including 2 children shot at Region gas station; 1 victim airlifted

EAST CHICAGO — Four people, including two children, were wounded during a shooting late Sunday near a gas station, an official confirmed.

The eldest of the group, a 23-year-old East Chicago woman, was airlifted to a Chicago-area hospital in serious but stable condition, while the rest were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

Those wounded also included a 20-year-old Sauk Village woman, a 16-year-old East Chicago boy and a 7-year-old East Chicago girl, Rivera said.

All four people were in a vehicle together at 9:09 p.m. at the Fuel Stop gas station at 1205 W. Chicago Ave. when they were shot, Rivera said.

The two women were shopping earlier inside the convenience store at that address, as the children waited in the car outside, Rivera said. The women told police they noticed a male and female staring at them inside the gas station while they made their purchases.

Shortly afterward, the women got back into their car and were getting ready to drive off when they noticed loud popping noises and realized they were being shot at, Rivera said.

They then drove to the 4900 block of Walsh Avenue and called police.