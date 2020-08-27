WATCH NOW: Group marches in Crown Point to honor 100-year anniversary of 19th Amendment

CROWN POINT — A small group of women and girls gathered on the Crown Point square Wednesday to honor the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
On Aug. 26, 1920, then-Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.
Crown Point Community Library Director Julie Wendorf said the library, along with the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area, chose to lead a march around the square to commemorate the centennial celebration.
The march began in front of the historic Lake County Courthouse across the street from Cheshire Hall, where suffragettes Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony are said to have given women's rights speeches.
"We just felt like even though with COVID-19 and the heat, it was too important not to commemorate (the anniversary) in some way," said Wendorf, who was wearing a "votes for women" sash.
The library originally had planned to celebrate the 100-year anniversary alongside Women's History Month in March, with a guest speaker slated to speak about the suffragette movement, but the events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The speaker event, Wendorf said, is still set to go on in the future.
Before marching, the group of 15 — many wearing colors of the Women's Suffrage Movement: purple, yellow and white — discussed the landmark amendment that gave many women the right to vote.
Wendorf reminded the group women of color, however, weren't granted the right to vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed and declared no one could be denied the right or ability to vote based on race.
Additional information about the 19th Amendment, as well as the suffrage movement and Hoosier suffragettes, is on display at the library.
Albertine Dent, who has been an active member of the League of Women Voters for 22 years, said her mother inspired her to join the group, as well as the NAACP.
"Her involvement with community activities prompted me to stay involved," said Dent, who is a Calumet Area League board member. "If I'm not doing it, I'm not representing my mom."
Dent said the League also had various events planned to commemorate the anniversary, but everything was canceled because of the pandemic.
Calumet Area League President Barbara Schilling said she was glad the group was able to get out to celebrate the centennial despite the pandemic.
"This has been wonderful," Schilling said of the Tuesday evening gathering.
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, also walked with the group and said she was encouraged to see young girls at the event.
"I would imagine most kids probably have no idea that there was some point where we didn't have the right to vote. I can't even imagine that now," Beck said.
"It's so important, not only to vote, but just to have a voice. We're seeing more women that are running for office now, and I think this year it's really important. ... As I'm talking to people as I'm going out and canvassing there's more people that are really wanting to vote this year."
