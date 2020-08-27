WATCH NOW: Group marches in Crown Point to honor 100-year anniversary of 19th Amendment

The speaker event, Wendorf said, is still set to go on in the future.

Before marching, the group of 15 — many wearing colors of the Women's Suffrage Movement: purple, yellow and white — discussed the landmark amendment that gave many women the right to vote.

Wendorf reminded the group women of color, however, weren't granted the right to vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed and declared no one could be denied the right or ability to vote based on race.

Additional information about the 19th Amendment, as well as the suffrage movement and Hoosier suffragettes, is on display at the library.

Albertine Dent, who has been an active member of the League of Women Voters for 22 years, said her mother inspired her to join the group, as well as the NAACP.

"Her involvement with community activities prompted me to stay involved," said Dent, who is a Calumet Area League board member. "If I'm not doing it, I'm not representing my mom."

Dent said the League also had various events planned to commemorate the anniversary, but everything was canceled because of the pandemic.