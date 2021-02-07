WATCH NOW: Hammond firefighters battle blaze in subzero temps

HAMMOND — Firefighters spent several hours battling a structure fire in the 6200 block of Hohman Avenue early Sunday.

The fire, which broke out overnight, tore through the building and caused a partial collapse. Icicles were seen forming on the structure as water doused the smoldering remains in subzero and single-digit weather.

Power was also reported out for surrounding homes due to the fire, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.

It is unclear what started the fire. Hammond Fire Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

