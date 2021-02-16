WATCH NOW: Heavy snowfall continues to batter Region, blanketing roads

Another round of snowfall was causing drifting on area roads, especially in rural areas, INDOT reported.

Roads from east to west were being heavily impacted by blowing and drifting snow, which was likely to cause difficulties for drivers through the morning.

Although snow was expected to taper off in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties toward the end of the morning, road conditions could later worsen due to lake effect snow, INDOT said.

Through Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police had responded to several disabled vehicles and more than 40 crashes, but none were severe, said Sgt. Glen Fifield with ISP's Lowell District.

"For the snow that we've received, all things considered, the interstates are in decent shape," Fifield said, adding, "They're snow covered, but they are passable when you are traveling at a reduced speed."

Crews with INDOT had been out all night, Fifield said. As of 5:35 a.m., about 128 trucks were dispatched across all of Northwest Indiana.

Fifield commended INDOT's response overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially in dealing with the unpredictable impacts of lake effect snow, Fifield said.