WATCH NOW: Heavy snowfall continues to batter Region, blanketing roads

Another winter storm system tore through Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area overnight into Tuesday morning and brought heavy snowfall that resulted in dangerous, and in some cases impossible travel, officials said.
The worst impacts of the system were expected near the lakefront, where in Lake and Porter counties up to 6 inches of additional snowfall could accumulate throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters warned against non-essential travel Tuesday, as lake effect snow, a highly unpredictable variant, could possibly worsen already-treacherous conditions.
A winter storm warning was issued for all of Northwest Indiana's five counties and those immediately across the state line.
Originally set to expire at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the warning was since extended until 3 p.m. Tuesday for Lake and Porter counties. It was still slated to expire at 9 a.m. in LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
Across the state line, Cook County, including Calumet City, was under a winter storm warning until noon Tuesday.
Blowing snow was expected to cause near-whiteout conditions through the early morning, NWS said.
Additional snow accumulations Tuesday were estimated at 2 to 6 inches in Lake and Porter counties, 1 to 2 inches in LaPorte County and 3 to 5 inches in Cook County.
In Cook County, total accumulations could reach above a foot and a half at some locations near the lake, NWS said.
Through the evening, temperatures in the area are set to dip down to near zero, with wind chill values as low as 8 below zero.
It's possible snow could make another return Wednesday.
Due to the severe impact of weather, those who must drive should expect an extended morning commute, NWS said.
All of Northwest Indiana's five counties were under a travel watch Tuesday, which means that conditions pose a threat to public safety, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
While a travel watch is in effect, the public is encouraged to only engage in essential travel, such as going to and from work and for emergency purposes.
Businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations are recommended to implement emergency actions plans as needed, IDHS said.
Other parts of the state were experiencing more severe weather conditions, and drivers with plans to travel should pay attention to the forecast, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
Roads blanketed, traffic slowed across the area
Another round of snowfall was causing drifting on area roads, especially in rural areas, INDOT reported.
Roads from east to west were being heavily impacted by blowing and drifting snow, which was likely to cause difficulties for drivers through the morning.
Although snow was expected to taper off in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties toward the end of the morning, road conditions could later worsen due to lake effect snow, INDOT said.
Through Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police had responded to several disabled vehicles and more than 40 crashes, but none were severe, said Sgt. Glen Fifield with ISP's Lowell District.
"For the snow that we've received, all things considered, the interstates are in decent shape," Fifield said, adding, "They're snow covered, but they are passable when you are traveling at a reduced speed."
Crews with INDOT had been out all night, Fifield said. As of 5:35 a.m., about 128 trucks were dispatched across all of Northwest Indiana.
Fifield commended INDOT's response overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially in dealing with the unpredictable impacts of lake effect snow, Fifield said.
"They have really been hitting it hard, and they deserve a lot of credit for the effort that they've been putting out," he said.
Those who must travel are urged to slow down, plan for extra travel time and add ample distance between their car and those in front of them in order to avoid crashing, Fifield said.
Anyone who becomes stuck or stranded on a major highway should stay inside their vehicle with their seat belt buckled and call 911 until assistance arrives. This helps prevent what are called "secondary crashes," Fifield said.
"We saw in Texas last last week what can happen," Fifield said. "After someone crashes, their car, their natural instinct is to think that the crash event is over. Other bad things can happen by other people losing control in the same snow that you just did. If you're outside your vehicle, you could be struck by a car. It could have horrible consequences."
Drivers were encouraged to carry a shovel, a blanket, food and water and a cell phone charger inside their vehicles.
It's important to stay hydrated when stranded, Fifield said. Utilizing four-wheel drive will drain a vehicle's battery faster and prevent its occupants from warming themselves.
For the latest road conditions in Indiana, call the Indiana State Police Winter Weather Preparedness hotline at 1-800-261-7623 or visit www.trafficwise.in.gov.
Porter County conditions
A travel watch was in effect for unincorporated Porter County until further notice, Porter County Government announced on Facebook.
Overnight, unincorporated areas received another 6 inches of snowfall through 4 a.m. Tuesday, with more snow expected later Tuesday morning, the page reported.
Drifting was occurring on all roads, with many entirely impassable. Strong winds were exacerbating conditions by contributing to drifting and blowing snow across the roadways, which resulted in reduced visibility.
It's expected that blowing snow will continue throughout the day, even after snow stops falling, county officials said.
Porter County Highway Department responded in full force to treat the roads.
"Their first priority will be to clear drifted and/or impassable main roads and thoroughfares in unincorporated Porter County. At this time, they cannot even estimate when they may be able to address subdivisions and residential areas," Porter County Government wrote.
Government offices, COVID-19 sites delayed, closed
Several Northwest Indiana schools closed overnight and Tuesday morning to due hazardous travel conditions.
A full list is available on The Times of Northwest Indiana's website.
In Porter County, all government offices and courts were closed, county officials announced.
However, the county health department's COVID-19 vaccination site at the Porter County Expo Center will remained open.
Lake County Commissioner Michael Repay announced all Lake County government buildings will be closed Tuesday "due to the extreme weather." Essential Lake County employees will continue their work during the closure to ensure public safety.
The closure will include all county offices and courts in Crown Point, as well as the Lake County Courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary. They will not reopen until Wednesday.
While court buildings will be closed, remote hearings via videoconference will go on, according to court officials. Anybody with a remote court date for Tuesday should assume it is still happening.
The Lake County Health Department also announced it was closing the Lake County Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccine site and the Lowell and Lake Station COVID-19 testing sites.
The department anticipated resuming normal operations by Wednesday.
In Hammond, the COVID-19 testing facility at the Miller Building in the Hessville neighborhood will be closed all day Tuesday, the School City of Hammond announced.
Gary also closed City Hall and all city facilities Tuesday. Essential workers will still have to do their regular duties, but all city buildings will be closed to public traffic.
Clean Air Car Check vehicle emissions testing stations in Lake and Porter Counties also will be closed Tuesday "due to the severe winter weather and dangerous road conditions."
They are expected to open during normal business hours Wednesday
Motorists planning visits are urged to call the Clean Air Car Check Customer Service Hotline at 1-888-240-1684 or visit www.cleanaircarcheck.com to check to see if they're open before stopping by.
Check nwi.com for updates to this story throughout the day.