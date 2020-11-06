WATCH NOW: High-speed chase ends after suspect crashes car in Hammond

HAMMOND — A high-speed pursuit came to an end Friday afternoon after the driver being chased crashed at Kennedy Avenue and 162nd Street.
Debris from the suspect's car was scattered along the road as Lake County sheriff's police, Hammond police and Hammond firefighters worked to clear the area about 11:50 a.m. Friday.
First responders were still at the scene and working to clear the area about noon.
Hammond police referred questions about the case to Lake County sheriff's police. Indiana State Police were assisting with the investigation, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Lake County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Pam Jones said investigators were still at the scene about 12:40 p.m., adding few details were immediately available.
This story will be updated. Check nwi.com throughout the day as more information becomes available.
Adam Scheeringa
Alan Martinez
Bethany Roach
Brandon Smith
Brian Garza
Britton Wilson
Carlos Andrade
Catherine Bergen
Chad Laffoon
Charles Snyder
Cristina Galka
Dajionay James
Danielle Thomas
David Ledesma
David Wilson
Dejuan Eskew
Dermonta Ramsey
Drequan Crowder
Dustyn Boyd
Dwan McDowell
Earl Warner
Edward Bellmore
Edward Lopez
Eliot Flores
Franklin Swopes
Guiyou Shen
Jamaille Shaw
James Fontecchio
James Roberson
Jeffrey Hudgins
Jeremiah Burns
John Crawley
Jordan Lewis
Jordan Reel
Jordyn Schierberl
Jorge Galan
Jose Lopez
Jose Nunez
Jose Rivera
Joseph Olivotto
Kaylan White
Keith McCoy
Kristopher Earl
Lanie Phillips
Lonnie Hutton
Mauricio Torres Mancilla
Melissa Kerns
Michael Melendez
Orlando Cabrales
Paige Del Real
Peter Reindl
Richard Vinet
Robert Mundo
Samuel Bramwell
Samuel Camacho
Samuel Readus
Scott Kennedy
Stacy Kwilas
Tyran James
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!