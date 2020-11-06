 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: High-speed chase ends after suspect crashes car in Hammond
WATCH NOW: High-speed chase ends after suspect crashes car in Hammond

High-speed chase ends in at Kennedy and 162nd in Hammond

A driver who fled from police crashed their vehicle at Kennedy Avenue and 162nd Street late Friday morning, leaving debris scattered in the roadway.

HAMMOND — A high-speed pursuit came to an end Friday afternoon after the driver being chased crashed at Kennedy Avenue and 162nd Street.

Debris from the suspect's car was scattered along the road as Lake County sheriff's police, Hammond police and Hammond firefighters worked to clear the area about 11:50 a.m. Friday.

First responders were still at the scene and working to clear the area about noon.

Hammond police referred questions about the case to Lake County sheriff's police. Indiana State Police were assisting with the investigation, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Pam Jones said investigators were still at the scene about 12:40 p.m., adding few details were immediately available.

This story will be updated. Check nwi.com throughout the day as more information becomes available.

