WATCH NOW: Holcomb pauses Indiana reopening plan, introduces mask campaign

In stage 4.5, outdoor visitation will be required at nursing homes and assisted living facilities with indoor visitation allowed beginning July 4. Though, the state is encouraging those 65 and older, as well as those with high-risk health conditions, to remain cautious and wear face coverings in public places.

Holcomb also announced a new statewide face mask campaign using the hashtag #MaskUpHoosiers to emphasize the role face coverings play in reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"This is one thing that we know works; to mask up," Holcomb said. "It may be inconvenient, but it's very important and it works. This is one of the tools that we know can limit the spread. It's just factual."

But, the statewide campaign does not go so far as to require face coverings in public places as is the case in neighboring Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky.

Dr. Woody Myers, a Democratic candidate running against Holcomb for governor this fall, applauded the governor for holding off on the state's final stage, but remained critical of forward-moving steps.