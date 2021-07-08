WATCH NOW: Hoosier first responders still searching around the clock at massive condo collapse in Florida

“They’re been spending 12-hour shifts searching for missing persons in the rubble, spending the whole time on their feet or digging,” he said. “We are lucky to get three to four hours of sleep.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, 86 people were unaccounted for, and the death toll was at 54. Officials said Wednesday the search would turn to a recovery operation.

Lazowski and Cusack are among the five handlers and their dogs who are a part of Indiana Task Force One sent to the Champlain Towers site.

Cusack is accompanied by his Labrador retriever, Jake, and Lazowski has Orion, her black Lab, at her side for the deployment. Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane commended Cusack as the leading K-9 coordinator for Indiana Task Force One. Lazowski has been a civilian volunteer with Indiana Task Force One for 8 1/2 years, ever since Orion was a puppy.

Jake and Orion are trained to find survivors buried in rubble, however, the team also includes cadaver dogs, which are trained to find dead bodies.