WATCH NOW: Hoosier first responders still searching around the clock at massive condo collapse in Florida

CROWN POINT — Climbing through mounds of rubble and digging up dusty debris, Indiana first responders have been working around the clock at the site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida.
Eighty first responders and trained civilians of Indiana Task Force One spent their Fourth of July more than a thousand miles away from home tirelessly searching for the remaining missing people since the building partially collapsed June 24.
It has been a very busy week for the team, said Jay Settergren, Indiana Task Force One leader and battalion chief for the Indianapolis Fire Department.
“The pictures and videos just don’t do it justice,” Settergren said. “It's crazy knowing that these people were asleep at 1:30 a.m. when it all collapsed. It’s overwhelming at times because it’s such a big pile of rubble.”
They have gotten no word of their return date since their departure a week ago. Capt. Ryan Cusack, of Crown Point Fire Rescue, and Crown Point native Deanna Lazowski, who moved to West Lafayette, are among the group sent to Florida.
Settergren said the crews are taking turns in 12-hour shifts, working noon to midnight. While the Region has been inundated by fireworks displays and festivities, there has been no opportunity for the members of Indiana Task Force One to celebrate. Settergren said they have been completely focused on the task at hand.
“They’re been spending 12-hour shifts searching for missing persons in the rubble, spending the whole time on their feet or digging,” he said. “We are lucky to get three to four hours of sleep.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, 86 people were unaccounted for, and the death toll was at 54. Officials said Wednesday the search would turn to a recovery operation.
Lazowski and Cusack are among the five handlers and their dogs who are a part of Indiana Task Force One sent to the Champlain Towers site.
Cusack is accompanied by his Labrador retriever, Jake, and Lazowski has Orion, her black Lab, at her side for the deployment. Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane commended Cusack as the leading K-9 coordinator for Indiana Task Force One. Lazowski has been a civilian volunteer with Indiana Task Force One for 8 1/2 years, ever since Orion was a puppy.
Jake and Orion are trained to find survivors buried in rubble, however, the team also includes cadaver dogs, which are trained to find dead bodies.
"The dogs play a unique role," Settergren said. "They're doing an extremely great job out here. Nobody works harder than our dog handlers because they have to work at their craft every day. I can't say enough how much hard work they put in. It's very important for them to be a part of this rescue process; they're such a great resource."
Conditions have made search efforts challenging. Lazowski previously said the site is a dangerous and unsteady environment the crew must learn to navigate, along with their four-legged partners. However, Settergren said the group is tirelessly pressing forward.
"You notice the time it takes with something this large," he said. "It's important to give these families closure, which we see as equally important as the rescue."
Indiana Task Force One members are among the 560 people currently working at the site from federal, state and even international agencies. The community has since showered the rescue workers with support. Food trucks have rallied at the site, along with businesses and individuals donating food, water and even clothes to first responders. Schoolchildren even have put together bagged lunches for the crews.
“There’s been a big outreach,” Settergren said. "People have been looking out for each other in their time of need, and everyone’s been very supportive. We will be at a gas station or at a stoplight and they’ll stop and thank us.”