WATCH NOW: 'I was drunk,' Hammond official admits on body cam after crash; OWI breath test tossed by judge, court records show

On multiple occasions in the video, arresting officer Rogers can be heard reminding Opinker that they're being captured on his body cam video.

And on several occasions, Opinker expressed concern regarding what the case will mean to his position on the Hammond Fire Department.

"Am I going to go to jail or what?" Opinker asked the officer at one point prior to being transported to the police department for testing.

"We're going to do some tests here in a little bit — because everything is on camera now, Mike," the officer tells Opinker. "I'm going to be as straight up with you as I can."

And while being transported in Rogers' squad car, Opinker said, "I hope I don't lose my job. I might have to retire after 26 years."

"Mike, I don't think that — because we're doing everything by the book," Rogers responded. "It's not one of those where we're trying to cover anything up."

"I know you guys are doing your job," Opinker responded. "I ain't asking for no favors or nothing."

At times on the video, the exchange between Rogers and Opinker, who was not handcuffed when driven in the officer's squad from the scene, takes a friendly and familiar tone.