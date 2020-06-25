WATCH NOW: 'I was drunk,' Hammond official admits on body cam after crash; OWI breath test tossed by judge, court records show

HAMMOND — "What happened? What happened?" a Hammond police officer asked a former city councilman after responding to the scene where a black SUV had just smashed into a parked car.
"I was drunk," former Hammond city councilman and current fire department Assistant Chief of Inspections Michael Opinker told the officer that rainy night. "I was coming down the road. I hit the road. Let me get you my insurance card."
That admission is revealed in police body cam video, recently obtained by The Times from Hammond police, as a drunken driving case remains pending against Opinker in Lake County court.
Despite that admission and acknowledgment from Opinker on video that he consumed "six shots and three beers in four hours," the criminal case against him took a recent hit as Judge Julie Cantrell suppressed results of the alcohol breath test in the case, citing improper testing procedures by the arresting officer.
The test in question, administered at the Hammond Police Department, registered Opinker's blood-alcohol level at .260, which is more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, according to police. Opinker was taken into police custody after his vehicle crashed into a parked car late Dec. 29 in the 2600 block of 163rd Place, police said.
But Cantrell issued an order following a March 6 hearing, reinstating Opinker's previously suspended driving privileges and granting his motion to suppress the results of a breath test, court records show.
Opinker's defense attorney, George P. Galanos, had filed a motion in February seeking to suppress the results, claiming police failed to follow an approved method for testing.
Galanos declined this week to offer details on what specific procedures were improperly followed in the case, citing that the case remains pending.
But Lake County prosecutor's spokesman Bradley Carter said the arresting officer in the case testified in court that he didn't wait a required 15 minutes between breath tests when one test failed and another had to be re-administered. The officer only waited eight minutes before retesting Opinker, Bradley Carter said.
Body cam video of the test unfolding shows it had to be redone multiple times as the machine used to administer it apparently wasn't initially accepting the results of Opinker's breath sample.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Thursday his office is continuing to pursue operating while intoxicated charges against Opinker and that prosecutors would be discussing the case in depth next week as they prepare for an August court hearing in the matter.
What the video shows
The video clips obtained by The Times, which contain footage from Hammond Sgt. Ron Rogers' body cam during the night of Opinker's arrests, cover more than an hour-long span. Excerpts of the video are available with this article on nwi.com.
On multiple occasions in the video, arresting officer Rogers can be heard reminding Opinker that they're being captured on his body cam video.
And on several occasions, Opinker expressed concern regarding what the case will mean to his position on the Hammond Fire Department.
"Am I going to go to jail or what?" Opinker asked the officer at one point prior to being transported to the police department for testing.
"We're going to do some tests here in a little bit — because everything is on camera now, Mike," the officer tells Opinker. "I'm going to be as straight up with you as I can."
And while being transported in Rogers' squad car, Opinker said, "I hope I don't lose my job. I might have to retire after 26 years."
"Mike, I don't think that — because we're doing everything by the book," Rogers responded. "It's not one of those where we're trying to cover anything up."
"I know you guys are doing your job," Opinker responded. "I ain't asking for no favors or nothing."
At times on the video, the exchange between Rogers and Opinker, who was not handcuffed when driven in the officer's squad from the scene, takes a friendly and familiar tone.
At the police department, where Rogers takes Opinker for a series of field sobriety tests so they can get out of the rain that night, Rogers asks Opinker whether it "sucked to be a Christmas baby," referring to Opinker's holiday birth date. At times, the two men also discussed mutual acquaintances and circumstances surrounding the careers of police and firefighters.
But ultimately, after failing a series of walking and balance tests and an alcohol breath test, Opinker, 59, was charged with four misdemeanor counts: operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .15 or higher, OWI while endangering a person, OWI and driving left of center, court records show.
Court records filed earlier this year allege Opinker smelled of alcohol, swayed unsteadily on his feet and had a slurred, thick-tongued speech when he was approached by a police officer for alleged drunken driving the night of Dec. 29, police allege.
The body cam video appears to show him unsteady on his feet during field sobriety tests at the police station.
Background
Opinker earned an annual salary of $95,187.34 as chief fire inspector in 2018, the latest figure available, according to the state's Gateway salary database. He also currently serves on the Hammond Water Board.
The 59-year-old served on the Hammond City Council from 2010 and 2016, when he resigned after he and other elected officials lost a court battle challenging the state's 2012 double-dipping law.
That law forbids local government employees from holding public offices that give them financial and policy-making authority.
The law forced Opinker and three other municipal officials to leave elected office so they could retain their more lucrative jobs as city employees.
Cantrell Devin Kimp
Christopher Allan Hitt
Christopher Stephen Bombela
Davonte C. Pike
Deana R. Sukraw
Gregory Brown
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kevin Casey Ward
Montell Demun Webb
Sharelle Renee Ghouri
Tasha Lynn Prieto
Victor Lee Foglio
Aaron Michael Plowman
Bryan Cox Overfield
Darnell Dee Murphy
Dawn Marie Buckley
Durius John Lamont Henderson
Gary Lee Nimtz
John Collazo Jr.
Monica Marie Alfaro
Rudolph Patrick Lopez
Stacy Lynn Johnston
Stephanie Marie Schuitema
William Patrick Buckley Jr.
Jessica L. Akins
Jamie K. Anderson
Michael J. Bach
Curtis A. Beck
Jason A. Cebulski
Dawn D. Cortina
Donta D. Crowder
Terrell S. Davis
Carlos M. Dominguez III
Justin C. Eder
Kyla J. Goggins
Jonathan D. Grove
Jamie Gutierrez
Davonta D. Henry
Rickey N. Isler
Jose A. Jimenez-Villanueva
Terrence D. Johnson
Nemanja Kucanin
Brandon T. Lane
Timothy A. Lebioda
Tracy L. Majka
Jeffery L. Martin
Jermaine R. McDaniel
Kevin B. McGivney
Carl L. Minor
Dernita A. Morris
Haina Muhammad
Marcus M. Myers
Brian J. Neumann
Nehemiah E. Perez
Ronald L. Pfeifer
James L. P'pool
Thomas E. Rademacher
Terrence A. Robinson
Cesar Rodriguez
Reinaldo R. Rosa
Allison C. Russell
Roberto E. Sandoval
Matthew J. Shank
Brittney S. Spikes
Abraham Tirado-Contreras
Dominic M. Velasquez
Noah R. Watkins
Ressie Williams
Michael P. Young
Tywan L. Atkins
Philip J. Bachurek, Jr.
Gregory L. Baker
Christine A. Bruun
Evita D. Croom
Juan C. Desantiago Saldana
Luke D. Hardin
Tia M. Klein
Krystina M. Mancilla
Nicholas L. Mills
Andy J. Richardson
James D. Richardson
Richard E. Strohl
Malik I. Thompson
Catherine A. Walsh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!