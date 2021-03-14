WATCH NOW: ICU manager: Nurses are 'footprints in the sand' amid pandemic

“It’s been all hands on deck,” she said, noting the Gary hospital opened up a second ICU for COVID-19, and at the height of the surges last year, brought in staff from other areas of the hospital to assist with patient care.

Jordan said she has always taken the disease seriously — even before she was diagnosed in early December rafter a sudden onset of abdominal distress and extreme fatigue.

“I hadn’t called off work in years. I had to come in and be tested for the virus. I started noticing I would be tired anything I tried to do something. I had body aches, headaches,” Jordan said.

When she returned after two weeks, she found herself extremely short of breath, even when trying to hold a minor conversation.

“I had never been that short of breath before. I would say maybe one or two words and have a hard time breathing. I had to hold the side railings walking up the hall. I was just so short of breath,” Jordan said.

She said she ended up in hospital’s emergency room that day, with everyone worried she was suffering from a serious blood clot. Jordan said she was lucky she didn’t have a clot, but she wound up staying home another two weeks.

She returned to work Jan. 4, ready to roll up her sleeves.