WATCH NOW: Indiana to allow schools to reopen July 1; state provides new guidance for districts

Recess, if offered, may be staggered to promote distance between students and teaching class outdoors when possible is being encouraged. Schools may also consider reorganizing large classes like physical education and band or orchestra to create distance.

Box encouraged schools to group students and keep them together in classroom, bus routes and seat assignments whenever possible to reduce exposure and assist with contract tracing efforts, if needed.

On Friday, Box acknowledged the challenge in creating distance and promoting healthy practices in school, especially among elementary-aged children.

"Kids, fortunately, are pretty resilient," Box said. "We would like to prevent the spread of that infection as much as possible and are very realistic about the fact that they are going to play and they're going to put their hands in their mouth, and we're going to do the best we can to point out to them over and over and over again not to do that."

For older students, the IN-CLASS guidance recommends the consideration of rotating teachers among students rather than having students change classrooms during passing periods.

School assemblies and field trips may be reorganized or all together canceled.