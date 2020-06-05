You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Indiana to allow schools to reopen July 1; state provides new guidance for districts
Schools will reopen this fall per new state guidance, though what that looks like will largely be left up to local superintendents and school boards.

The Indiana Department of Education published a 38-page guidance document Friday morning setting recommendations for students' and teachers' return to school after distance learning took hold for the last quarter of the 2019-20 school year during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Schools will be allowed to reopen July 1 and will required to provide 180 total days of instruction with varying combinations of in-person and distance learning left up to local education leaders.

The state granted a 20-day waiver to school districts this spring after buildings rapidly closed to in-person instruction to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The health and safety of Hoosier students, school staff and communities is priority one," Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in a news release. "Providing students with a quality education is critical and therefore it is crucial we offer considerations focused on getting students back in the classroom in a safe manner.” 

The IDOE reentry guidance does not mandate how schools should return, but does provide recommendations for local officials' consideration.

Those recommendations include scheduling alternating school days or half days that combine in-person and virtual instruction, planning a year-round school calendar with alternating breaks for students, and providing a focus of in-person education for elementary students while increasing distance learning instruction for older students at the middle and high school levels.

The guidance, called Indiana's Considerations of Learning and Safe Schools or IN-CLASS, was a collaborative effort of the IDOE, the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

In a Friday news conference, State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said Indiana officials took into consideration practices exercised in other states and countries that have already reopened schools while developing the state's IN-CLASS recommendations.

"I've seen all kinds of different plans from all over the United States where some systems are planning on bringing individual kids back in middle school certain days of the week, in high school certain days of the week and elementary certain times," Box said. "It really is as inventive as the school systems want to be."

If local education officials decide to bring students back to physical instruction in some capacity, classrooms and school buildings will likely look different.

Students and teachers are being advised to where cloth masks upon their return this fall, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Communal water fountains should not be used.

The state is recommending that educators be trained in identifying coronavirus symptoms and self-screening will be encouraged.

Anyone believed to be showing signs of illness should state home for at least 10 calendar days after symptoms first appeared.

Temperature screening upon student and staff reentry will be decided at a local level. The IN-CLASS guidance document points to a shortage in accurate, touch-free thermometers and suggests individual districts will need to decide if they would like to incur the expense of this technology.

Schools are encouraged to establish a room separate from a nurse's office or clinic to allow students or staff feeling ill to be evaluated or leave the school building.

If COVID-19 is found to be present in the school, must notify their local health department and the IDOE.

The need to close affected schools will be determined in consultation with local health officials. Custodial staff should be notified immediately and should wait at least 24 hours or as long as possible to disinfect affected locations.

The guidance also recommends schools consider closing communal spaces like playgrounds and lunch rooms. School leaders may consider offering lunch to students in classrooms and installing sneeze guards in designated lunch lines.

Recess, if offered, may be staggered to promote distance between students and teaching class outdoors when possible is being encouraged. Schools may also consider reorganizing large classes like physical education and band or orchestra to create distance.

Box encouraged schools to group students and keep them together in classroom, bus routes and seat assignments whenever possible to reduce exposure and assist with contract tracing efforts, if needed.

On Friday, Box acknowledged the challenge in creating distance and promoting healthy practices in school, especially among elementary-aged children.

"Kids, fortunately, are pretty resilient," Box said. "We would like to prevent the spread of that infection as much as possible and are very realistic about the fact that they are going to play and they're going to put their hands in their mouth, and we're going to do the best we can to point out to them over and over and over again not to do that."

For older students, the IN-CLASS guidance recommends the consideration of rotating teachers among students rather than having students change classrooms during passing periods.

School assemblies and field trips may be reorganized or all together canceled.

The guidance also outlines a three-phase extracurricular and co-curricular reentry plan extending through mid-August for voluntary sports and summer activities. 

"There were a lot of hours put into this," Box said of planning with state health and education officials. "I thought it was a great collaboration and partnership and we will continue to collaborate as things potentially change as we go into the school year and have to adjust."

See the full reentry guidance here:

