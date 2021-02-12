WATCH NOW: Kim Kardashian visits with PNW criminal justice class

Donald was exonerated in 2016.

A surprise visit

After hearing of Kardashian's virtual visit with a similar class at Georgetown University last year, Jackson said she was able to extend an invitation to Kardashian through one of her producers.

Kardashian's surprise visit with the class lasted about 35 minutes, Jackson said, and started with Kardashian saying she was honored and humbled to join the class.

"They were all muted, but you could definitely hear the screams. I mean, that was the coolest thing ever," Jackson said, noting Kardashian joined as "admin," so students didn't know who their guest speaker was until Kardashian showed up on the screen.

“This is by far the most interesting and interactive course I have taken between the two schools I have attended. It is amazing how much my interest has grown on this topic,” student Shirin Gutierrez said of Kardashian's visit.

Previously, Jackson arranged a virtual visit with Jason Flom, a music industry mogul and founder and CEO of Lava Records, for the same class. Flom has worked with performers including Greta Van Fleet, Katy Perry, Kid Rock and Lorde.