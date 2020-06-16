WATCH NOW: Lake Central students call for inclusion, community dialogue in peaceful protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than 200 students, educators and community members gathered in front of Lake Central High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Holding signs with messages like "Love Black people like you love our culture" and "If you think wearing a mask makes it hard to breathe, trying being Black in America!" as the crowd crossed the school's parking lot.

When they reached U.S. 41, the group of peaceful protesters, met by supportive honks of the busy thoroughfare's afternoon traffic, chanted "Say his name" and "No justice, no peace" before taking a knee.

A hush fell over the crowd — their silence broken only by the words of Mateo Cedano, who just completed his senior year at Lake Central.

"Only two minutes has passed," Cedano bellowed a megaphone. "Imagine not being able to breathe ... This is only a fraction of the suffering George Floyd went through."

The crowd held their position for about nine minutes — the same amount of time a Minneapolis police officer was captured on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, whose death has sparked national outrage over racial injustice and the use of police for force in America.

"As leaders of our generation, we want to fight for change," Cedano said.