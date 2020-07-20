WATCH NOW: Lake County cops restore, expand bike patrols

CROWN POINT — The next time you see a Lake County Sheriff’s Police officer, he or she may be on two wheels.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is bringing back bicycle patrols, with a stronger emphasis on officers patrolling trails and other recreational areas on bikes.
“The bike patrol is one of the most versatile tools we have for public safety,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “The bike patrol is an effective way to help us reach out to the community and help keep people who use our bike trails safe.”
Objectives of these expanded patrols include promoting safety and providing opportunities for interaction between police and the public. Also, these specialized mountain bikes have greater maneuverability.
“Our bike patrol officers can maneuver areas which may be difficult for vehicles to navigate,” Martinez noted, “and they can be invaluable during emergencies during public events, on the trails, or in parks and other wooded areas.”
Lake County bicycle patrols recently provided an escort for people marching from Merrillville High School to the Merrillville Police Department. Police bicyclists also assisted at a social justice rally in Dyer.
Lake County Police Chief Vince Balbo said, under Martinez, the department has restored and plans to expand police bike patrols. Currently, the county has 10 officers on bikes. They, along with Balbo, underwent bike patrol training June 15-19 at Crown Point’s Bulldog Park.
“We have a lot of bike paths in Lake County that are very heavily traveled by young and old at different times of the day,” Balbo said.
Aided by these bike patrols, Balbo added, “There is a police presence.”
The 10 bike patrol officers are divided into teams of two, with a pair always working together.
While assisting at the Dyer rally, police cyclists stopped by the Little League field, where they met with players and explained their bikes to youngsters.
“Community policing as a tool is very important,” Balbo said. “When bike patrols were at those rallies in Dyer and Merrillville, they’re ensuring the safety of the public and the police.”
Depending on the weather, county bike patrols can operate May through October. Typically, Balbo explained, officers will arrive for work in squad cars, then, at some point in the day, they may leave for bike patrol duty.
Bike patrol officers will be in their regular uniforms, with the lone change the wearing of shorts. Otherwise, they will have the same sidearms and other supplies. Each bike is equipped with a bright white light, as well as flashing red and blue lights. Sirens are being ordered for each bike, and, if police cyclists need assistance, they have their radios to contact other officers.
“With things opening up after COVID-19, we have expanding public areas, and in some of our bike paths there’s not a lot of visibility,” Balbo said. “It’s really important for people out there to see us, to feel safe and secure.”
Interaction between the public and police is crucial, the chief said.
“It’s important the public has interaction with police, and they can’t do that in squad cars. They don’t see the person behind the wheel,” Balbo said. “People can see the officers and have interaction. They can see we’re here to protect and serve them.”
The International Police Mountain Bike Association posted several advantages to bike patrols. These include:
• Bikes are less threatening than patrol vehicles.
• Bicyclists are more accepting of bike patrol officers.
• Bikes cost much less to purchase and maintain than traditional patrol cars. Lake County’s patrol bikes cost $1,000 each and each weighs about 31 pounds. They can fit on an attached bike rack. Their front wheels can be easily detached and the bike can fit in the squad car’s trunk.
• Bike patrols result in more than twice as many contacts with the public than patrol vehicles.
• Bicycle officers can quickly transition from their traditional law enforcement duties to more service-oriented work.
• Perpetrators don’t notice bike patrols.
• Bicycle officers can use all of their senses to detect illegal activity.
• Bikes provide environmental and health benefits.
• Bicycles have other police uses, including targeted enforcement, surveillance, traffic enforcement and public order.
Among the Lake County officers on bikes are Sgt. Bryan Zabrecky, the unit coordinator, and Officer Jill Dobis. Both are senior officers and senior members of the bike patrol staff.
The two officers attended the five-day training in Crown Point. Topics and activities included longer rides, an obstacle course and maneuvering the bike in challenging spots.
So far, Zabrecky said, the bike patrol has been “great,” having recently spent six hours on beach patrol at Miller Beach in Gary.
“It’s nice to be out and do something different,” Dobis said. “It’s a different crowd, different atmosphere. People enjoy seeing you. People have been very approachable.”
Balbo said public interaction provides a “change of pace” for officers.
The officers described their bikes as all-terrain bicycles. “It’s a nice riding bike. You’re able to go where you can’t go with a vehicle,” said Zabrecky, a 14-year member of the force.
As an example, Zabrecky said, making a U-turn with a bike does not involve blocking an entire lane. Dobis, a 16-year police veteran, added that bikes make it easier to turn around and check on people, which came in handy at the Merrillville march.
Both Zabrecky and Dobis played sports in high school, but they admit the bike reminds them how in shape they need to be.
“It’s nice to be back on it,” Dobis said prior to a short ride outside the county government complex. “It’s just a well-made bike.”
Balbo added, “We see a huge value for these bikes at events. It’s much softer law enforcement technology, through which we can ensure we’re keeping everyone safe.”
4 more die from coronavirus in Region; state exceeds 49,000 cases
Four more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday while the statewide case total surpassed 49,000, health officials said.
Death totals stood at 246 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 26 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were 15 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,539. New deaths were reported between June 20 and Tuesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 64 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,276. Porter County added 28 cases, a large jump from just four new cases the day before. Its total stood at 797. LaPorte County added four for a total of 583. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 123. Newton County added just one, for a total of 99.
ISDH reported 455 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 49,063. New cases were reported Monday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Wednesday. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 543 cases, an increase of eight from the day before. Its last reported death total was 56 as of Tuesday.
The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 314, up six; Center Township, 222, up five; Westchester Township, 60, up one; Washington Township, 57, up one; Liberty Township, 36, up six; Union Township, 35, up two; Boone Township, 18, up two; Porter Township, 17, up two; Morgan Township, 15, up two; Pleasant Township, 13, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, three, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 663 people had recovered.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18, up one; Center Township, 13, no change; Westchester Township, six, up one; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Wednesday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 535,857 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,831 tested in Lake County, 10,597 in Porter County, 8,197 in LaPorte County, 733 in Newton County, and 2,600 in Jasper County.
New tests were reported between May 26 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
