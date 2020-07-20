WATCH NOW: Lake County cops restore, expand bike patrols

“We have a lot of bike paths in Lake County that are very heavily traveled by young and old at different times of the day,” Balbo said.

Aided by these bike patrols, Balbo added, “There is a police presence.”

The 10 bike patrol officers are divided into teams of two, with a pair always working together.

While assisting at the Dyer rally, police cyclists stopped by the Little League field, where they met with players and explained their bikes to youngsters.

“Community policing as a tool is very important,” Balbo said. “When bike patrols were at those rallies in Dyer and Merrillville, they’re ensuring the safety of the public and the police.”

Depending on the weather, county bike patrols can operate May through October. Typically, Balbo explained, officers will arrive for work in squad cars, then, at some point in the day, they may leave for bike patrol duty.