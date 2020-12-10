WATCH NOW: Lake County officer shot; suspect down, sheriff says

GARY — A Lake County police officer was shot Thursday and returned fire in Gary's Brunswick neighborhood, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

"We have a suspect down," Martinez said.

Martinez was on scene near the 600 block of Hanley Street and said more information would be released as it becomes available.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans also was on scene.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said he was inside when a swarm of police cars passed his home.

"I witnessed a rapid amount of cars flying past my house," the man said. "I knew the matter was very drastic, and there was some real trauma going on."

He immediately biked to the crime scene from about five blocks away.

"I stay to myself because of things like this," he said. "I see these types of things every day."