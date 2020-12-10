WATCH NOW: Lake County officer shot; suspect down, sheriff says

GARY — A Lake County police officer was shot Thursday and returned fire in Gary's Brunswick neighborhood, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
"We have a suspect down," Martinez said.
Martinez was on scene near the 600 block of Hanley Street and said more information would be released as it becomes available.
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans also was on scene.
A neighbor who asked not to be identified said he was inside when a swarm of police cars passed his home.
"I witnessed a rapid amount of cars flying past my house," the man said. "I knew the matter was very drastic, and there was some real trauma going on."
He immediately biked to the crime scene from about five blocks away.
"I stay to myself because of things like this," he said. "I see these types of things every day."
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.
Alexander Marshall
Allen Howard
Andrzej Tylka
Aniya Harris
Ariyan Nickles
Ashton Trice
Austin James Sanders
Bruce Mickael Leipart
Christian Green
Daniel Galloway
Daniel James Boyer
Darian Cooper
David Jagla
David Michael Clark
Deandre Jackson
Deandre Mosely
Deauntre Lester
Delta Wilder
Deshawn Thompson
Devonte Green
Efrain Rodriguez
Eric Colley
Eva Smith
Francisco Jesus Tequimila
Gary Powell
Gilbert Montoya
Gregory Gordon Ward
Jeffrey Toth
Jennifer Kunz
Jeremy Hampton
Jermille Bilal
Jose Valdez
Joseph Trembinski
Joshua Mackey
Juan Gutierrez
Kalad Jamal Makhlouf
Kalon Brandon
Kayla Davis
Kyum Gillis
Luay Atieh
Mark Coleman
Marlin Bullard
Mathew Lukasik
Meagan Anne Boersma
Michael Flores
Michael Valadez
Miguel Rodriguez
Molly Perez
Richard Braun
Rodney Steven Perry Jr.
Scott Donald Hansen
Tashonda Sashington
Teresa Blue
Terrence Barnes
Thapelo Khoabane
Theodore Jackson
Toraus Eason
Vincent Burns
Zsa Zsa Banks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!