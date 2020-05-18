WATCH NOW: Lake County restaurants reopen to eager diners

"Every day our menus will have to change because there might be things that we can get today that we can't get tomorrow," Klideris said.

Appetite for safety

Various restaurants on the square, including Square Roots, Main Street Cafe, Jax's Crown Town Grill also opened.

"(We) started re-trainings on Friday. We had new safety protocol training on Friday and Saturday. (We) got everyone back in for that, got them all trained and ready to go," said Square Roots General Manager Kyle Sobkowicz.

"We're doing health screenings of all of our employees as soon as they get in. Before they clock in, they come get their temperature taken and (we) ask them a few other questions about COVID symptoms."

Joe and Cindy Beckman, of Crown Point, were a couple of diners at Square Roots during the early afternoon.

The idea to dine out, Cindy said, was Joe's. But it's a welcome change to have someone else cook, she said, adding the pair have primarily cooked at home during the pandemic.

"The food here is really what I like. I like spicy food, and it's just a nice place to eat," Joe said.