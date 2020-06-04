WATCH NOW: Lowell demonstration ends in unity between protesters, gun carriers

Kaos said he empathizes with Caschetta and Horst-Moore’s message.

“I talked to Cedric’s dad for a while and we were talking about how it’s not just one color of people being treated unfairly by police,” Kaos said. “I get pulled over because I’m riding and wearing my Invaders vest. But Cedric didn’t choose the color of his skin and I chose to wear this vest.”

Lowell residents Brian Bucenell and John Rogers stood by with a few other men who were openly carrying rifles.

“It went extremely well, which is the way communities should come together — having conversations” Bucenell said. “I was concerned with what I saw on the news. That’s why we’re here. We saw everything happening in other areas and just didn’t want to have that happen here.”

When asked about how the men think more peaceful gatherings can be facilitated, Rogers responded, “Stop judging people on the color of their skin, their career or clothes.”

“Start a conversation,” Bucenell added. “It takes two seconds to walk up to someone and say, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’”

The demonstrators closed in prayer and they walked back to Liberty Park, thanking and cheering for the officers directing traffic along the way.