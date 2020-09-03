 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Man attempts suicide by cop, Merrillville police chief negotiates surrender, police say
MERRILLVILLE — A SWAT team responded when man with a pellet gun rifle and knife was reported to be attempting suicide by cop, police said. 

At 9:30 a.m. Thursday police responded to a report of a person standing outside a residence with a rifle in the area of West 65th Lane and Madison Street in Merrillville, said Merrillville Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses. 

The man's parents called authorities and said he had a pellet gun rifle and a knife and he was attempting to intentionally get himself killed by police. Authorities arrived on scene as the man stood armed on his front porch. 

"At one point he drew his weapon on officers but the officers standing on the sides were able to determine it was not a real gun," Nuses said. 

Merrillville Chief of Police Luther Cuttino, who was once a hostage negotiator, arrived on scene and engaged with the man. Cuttino negotiated with him for about an hour before he surrendered. 

"The chief convinced him to come down and shake his hand," Nuses said. "After that he voluntarily surrendered and we were able to get him the help he needs."

A man was escorted to an ambulance about noon to receive medical attention.The Northwest Regional SWAT team assisted Merrillville police in the incident. His age and identity was not released by authorities Thursday. 

"There was a lot of experience and a lot of good officers out there aware of the situation," Nuses said. "The officers were able to quickly determine it was not a real gun or else there may have been a worse outcome. NWI Regional SWAT was also there on scene. We prepare for the worst and hope for the best." 

