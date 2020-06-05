WATCH NOW: Man fired after following protesters, making racist comments, company confirms

As seen in the video, Nia said officers told members of the group to not say anything to people coming up to them, rather to ignore them.

Nia, who is African American, said the same was not true for those coming up to the group making disparaging remarks.

"That's just one stigma that has always bothered me. That is if we're protesting, we're supposed to allow people to speak to us or treat us any kind of way. I've never been that person personally, to allow people to treat me or speak to me any type of way," Nia said.

"That's one thing that really bothered me because we're here protesting for justice, and no part of anything that happened to me feels like they were there for us. It almost feels like, sadly to say, it almost just feels like they were so nice to us because there were so little minorities there."

Nia said Uran and Land did speak to her, hoping to have Crown Point set an example for peaceful protests, and assuring her protesters would be protected and no one would mess with the group.