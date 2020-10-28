WATCH NOW: Man in NWI landscaping company truck shot in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot in the back in the city's Pilsen neighborhood Wednesday after getting into a truck bearing the logo of a Northwest Indiana landscaping company.

A video provided by NBC 5 Chicago shows the truck had the insignia of T&J Landscape Services, a contractor based in Cedar Lake.

Neither police nor the company would confirm if the man was an employee of T&J Landscape Services.

Chicago police responded about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a man shot in the 1300 block of West Cermak Road. He was shot twice in his back after he entered the truck, officials said.

The man is believed to have driven to 31st and Halsted Street in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood before stopping.

He was taken to a local hospital Wednesday and later transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe an assailant was on foot when he shot the man and later fled the area. No one had been taken into custody as of Wednesday morning.

T&J declined a request for comment.