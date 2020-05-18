WATCH NOW: Man once at brink of death recovers from coronavirus at Region hospital

“I didn’t see him again until he came out of the hospital,” she said. “I was thankful he was there and alive. I had a lot of prayers that God had this covered.”

Yvonne Loquist had a low-grade fever and felt lethargic, but otherwise felt fine and was able to recover at home.

While hospitalized, Russell Loquist’s health took a turn for the worse as mucus buildup affected his heart.

“The worst day was Easter,” Yvonne Loquist said. “I was asked to sign a ‘Do not resuscitate’ form and it was a rough 24 hours. However, they were able to take care of the mucus problem and the next day he was doing better and he has been doing better every day since.”

Russell Loquist was discharged April 27 from the hospital. He was then sent to a physical therapy facility in South Holland, Ill., to gain his strength before he was cleared to return home.

“Even now, I can only see her through my window,” he said. “Yvonne has been here with both of our sons and we are able to have some window time.”

Russell Loquist said he agreed to have his story shared so that it could help give hope to others with coronavirus and he also agreed for the hospital to use his medical records that tracked his illness and recovery.