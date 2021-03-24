 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Man shot in Lake Station
LAKE STATION — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot late Tuesday, police confirmed.

Officers responded at 10:07 p.m. to the shooting in the 900 block of East 28th Avenue, Lake Station police Capt. Dave Johnson said.

The 36-year-old man was found wounded at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

The scene was blocked by police tape while officers investigated the area and searched for evidence.

Investigators believe the shooting was isolated and the man and shooter were known to each other, Johnson said.

A case has been sent to the Lake County prosecutor's office for review.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates throughout the day.

