WATCH NOW: Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations

Health care professionals showed solidarity Friday with activists across the country protesting the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
P.O.P. on Youth Violence partnered with Methodist Hospitals to lead two peaceful #WhiteCoatsforBlackLives protests Friday bringing light to structural racism in society.
At 10 a.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and at noon at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville, health care workers participated in a silent protest, taking a knee for 10 minutes — with 8 minutes and 46 seconds representing the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee inot the neck of Floyd, and the remaining 1 minute and 14 seconds dedicated to all victims of violence.
The peaceful demonstration included remarks from P.O.P. on Youth Violence leaders Dr. Reuben Rutland and Dr. Michael McGee, as well as Methodist Hospitals Interim President and CEO Matthew Doyle.
Representatives from the National Medical Association of NWI and the Black Nurses Association joined Methodist Hospitals medical faculty and staff at the front of each location.
About 50 to 60 individuals joined the demonstrations at each hospital campus.
"The purpose of these peaceful protests was to call attention to the impact that structural racism and social injustice has on ourselves, our patients and the communities we serve," McGee said in a news release. "We were successful today in raising awareness and solidarity with all people with a goal to create substantial and objective change. We are far from done."
McGee and Rutland plan to organize similar demonstrations in Indianapolis and other parts of the state, according to the news release. Details are forthcoming.
