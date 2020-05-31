WATCH NOW: Michigan City protests move to Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets; curfew issued

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Hundreds of protesters stood in a field of tall grass behind the Michigan City Police Station before taking their message of “No justice, no peace” to the streets.

Speaker Brett Kelley Sr., a lifelong Michigan City resident, looked out on a crowd of 400 or more people: white, Latino and African American.

“For one of the first times in my living in Michigan City, I feel included,” Kelley said. “As a 6-foot, 6-inch black man, I’ve always been treated suspect.”

“This is the life we live in America,” Kelley said. “Let’s have justice, not just us.

“After all the killings of Americans at the hands of police, for the first time I see a majority of whites standing up.”

The crowd marched down Michigan Avenue, one of the city’s main arteries, on their way back to the police station. Bystanders honked and hollered their support.

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry issued a city-wide curfew beginning at 9 p.m. due to protesters moving near Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets.

Police in face shields ordered the crowd to move across the street. A pickup truck with a plow on it was blocking the entrance while protesters milled around.