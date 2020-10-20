 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Missing mastiff 'happy, healthy' after being reunited with NWI family
WATCH NOW: Missing mastiff 'happy, healthy' after being reunited with NWI family

LOWELL — After getting loose from a Crown Point kennel, a dog who sparked a social media firestorm has returned home.

Rhonda Julliano, of Lowell, told The Times on Tuesday she's doing awesome after finding her 2-year-old bull mastiff, Rocky, this morning.

"We're just beyond thrilled to have our Rocky home," Julliano said, adding she's going to try responding to everyone who has contacted her about Rocky.

Tuesday morning, Julliano received word from her daughter-in-law Jenn Julliano that a woman had spotted Rocky near D.C.'s Country Junction in Lowell.

After hearing from the woman — who declined accepting a reward — Rhonda met her to find her beloved canine.

Rhonda said the woman "did everything right" by waiting for Rhonda to arrive and not approach Rocky.

"She showed me where she saw him and where he took off to, and I literally walked a few yards into a mowed down cornfield and saw a little path, and I just stood there ... and there he comes," Rhonda said. "He popped his head out, tail wagging doing that spin-around thing that dogs do, and that was it. He's home."

The pair was reunited about 9 a.m.

Rocky has a few ticks and chapped lips and is on his way to the vet, but otherwise "he's happy, and he's healthy," Rhonda said.

The pup's return home was posted on Facebook by Jenn Julliano after he was reunited with family. So far, the post has garnered hundreds of shares and comments, as well as thousands of reactions.

"It's over, that's all I can think of: It's over. I had the most amazing, supportive community that you can possibly imagine," said Rhonda, who previously called Rocky's disappearance a nightmare.

Rocky had been missing for 13 days after getting loose while he was being walked outside by Krane's Kennels staff, according to a previous Times report.

Rhonda said she went on a vacation with family after boarding Rocky at Krane’s Kennels at 1100 W. 163rd Ave. in Crown Point.

The next day, staff called and told her Rocky had run away while being walked outside, she said.

The family cut their vacation short, and family, friends and strangers began scouring the area for Rocky.

Kathryn Sowman, who co-owns Krane's Kennels with her parents, Kelly and John Sowman, said Tuesday she and her parents are happy Rocky is home.

"We're ecstatic right now. We're just so happy for Rocky because it's getting cold, it's been rainy, and I'm just so happy he's back with his family," Sowman said.

The kennel plans to pay for Rocky's veterinarian bills and is waiting to hear from the family on his status, Sowman added.

Sowman previously told The Times when Rocky and another dog, Dixie, were brought to the kennel, they were scared.

"When they got here, they were so scared, so my mom thought it would calm them down by taking them for a walk. She took Dixie first. When she took Rocky, we used the same leash, and it seemed like the cows in the (nearby) pasture scared him. He jerked, and the latch on the leash broke," Sowman said.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

