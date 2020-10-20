WATCH NOW: Missing mastiff 'happy, healthy' after being reunited with NWI family

LOWELL — After getting loose from a Crown Point kennel, a dog who sparked a social media firestorm has returned home.

Rhonda Julliano, of Lowell, told The Times on Tuesday she's doing awesome after finding her 2-year-old bull mastiff, Rocky, this morning.

"We're just beyond thrilled to have our Rocky home," Julliano said, adding she's going to try responding to everyone who has contacted her about Rocky.

Tuesday morning, Julliano received word from her daughter-in-law Jenn Julliano that a woman had spotted Rocky near D.C.'s Country Junction in Lowell.

After hearing from the woman — who declined accepting a reward — Rhonda met her to find her beloved canine.

Rhonda said the woman "did everything right" by waiting for Rhonda to arrive and not approach Rocky.

"She showed me where she saw him and where he took off to, and I literally walked a few yards into a mowed down cornfield and saw a little path, and I just stood there ... and there he comes," Rhonda said. "He popped his head out, tail wagging doing that spin-around thing that dogs do, and that was it. He's home."

The pair was reunited about 9 a.m.