WATCH NOW: Motorcyclists rev their engines in support of local law enforcement

Crown Point police Sgt. Jim Poling, who serves as the FOP treasurer, said the money raised on Sunday will help fund FOP programs, including Shop with a Cop.

Many of the FOP's fundraisers were canceled this year — aside from the charity run and its annual fall police raffle, which is open until Oct. 23.

The 27-year Crown Point officer said the group wasn't sure what to expect this year, but received various thumbs-up and waves from passersby.

"We all realize that we've got a pretty good relationship between the police and the citizens here, and we do enjoy that," Poling said.

Poling added the every day acts of kindness afforded by residents, such as someone offering a thank you or a cup of coffee, are huge.

"It does go a long way. You kind of hear the things that other departments are going through with the protests and what they're dealing with on a daily basis," Poling said.