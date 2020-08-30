WATCH NOW: Motorcyclists rev their engines in support of local law enforcement

CROWN POINT — A month ago, Pete Dragojevic wasn't sure he'd hear the hum of motorcycles revving up near the square to honor hometown heroes.
However, 119 motorcycles lined up behind local law enforcement agencies before heading downtown Crown Point on Sunday. Underneath a bright sun and blue sky — a contrast to last year's rainy weather — 160 riders turned out for the annual Hometown Heroes Motorcycle Charity Run.
"We're happy with what we saw today. Everybody had goose bumps," Dragojevic said. "All the cops showed up, and it was it was fantastic."
Dragojevic, who grew up in a law enforcement family, founded and has organized the event for the past six years.
This year, however, he wasn't sure the show would go on.
"We were all debating on just canceling the event due to the COVID(-19 pandemic) and the 6-foot distancing, so on and so forth, and with financial struggles that everybody in the community is going through," Dragojevic said. "Last minute we went ahead and decided to go ahead and have the event."
In a normal year, anywhere from 500-800 people turn out for the charity run. And in a year when masks and hand sanitizer have become an everyday necessity, a gathering that large wasn't feasible.
So, instead of an event with entertainment, awards, speakers and vendors, Dragojevic and Crown Point Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge No. 176 decided to focus on the ride.
"We said, 'You know what guys, let's just cross our fingers. Pray to God,'" said Dragojevic, a K-9 instructor for Blue Warrior Tactics and member of the Lake County sheriff's Police Merit Board. "The police need our help right now more than any time."
Neither sponsorships nor the typical $20 donation to participate in the ride were collected this year, however, "a little over $3,200" was raised for the FOP, Dragojevic said.
Dragojevic, who was recently tapped to serve on Merrillville's Police Commission, said people need to show their support for law enforcement.
"Unfortunately, in the law enforcement community across our nation, they're getting badmouthed and mistreated. Unfortunately to say, the politicians are being spineless on protecting what protects us," he said.
"I think more now than ever in my life, the law enforcement need to see the love and respect; that we still got their backs as civilians, as residents, as citizens of this county and state. They need our support; it's a mutual deal."
Crown Point police Sgt. Jim Poling, who serves as the FOP treasurer, said the money raised on Sunday will help fund FOP programs, including Shop with a Cop.
Many of the FOP's fundraisers were canceled this year — aside from the charity run and its annual fall police raffle, which is open until Oct. 23.
The 27-year Crown Point officer said the group wasn't sure what to expect this year, but received various thumbs-up and waves from passersby.
"We all realize that we've got a pretty good relationship between the police and the citizens here, and we do enjoy that," Poling said.
Poling added the every day acts of kindness afforded by residents, such as someone offering a thank you or a cup of coffee, are huge.
"It does go a long way. You kind of hear the things that other departments are going through with the protests and what they're dealing with on a daily basis," Poling said.
"Not that we're spoiled here, but it's nice to know that we do have it good here. I think we do have a good relationship with the citizens and vice versa. I think you're happy with the services we're providing, at least for the most part, and vice versa."
