WATCH NOW: New luxury apartment building opens in downtown Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — A new building featuring luxury apartments and shops has opened downtown.
Vale View features an underground parking garage, electric vehicle charging stations, natural gas grills on each balcony, a pet run and more.
Fluid Coffeebar and Ella Jayms, a boutique for women, are among the shops open on the main floor.
The Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the building Thursday afternoon.
“It’s an outstanding addition for downtown living in Valparaiso,” Chamber President Rex Richards said.
“Not many communities have had new housing being built right downtown like Valparaiso,” he said.
“Downtown has become vibrant. People like to be downtown,” said Wayne Welter, a partner in Vale View LLC along with his son, Matt.
Wayne Welter said he had in mind a building with six to eight apartments, no commercial space.
“The project started to grow, largely because of underground parking, which is very desirable but very expensive,” he said.
The addition of commercial space meant Vale View could gain more revenue to pay for the amenities, as well as additional tax revenue for the government.
Each apartment is identical, with two bedrooms, a study or den, and his and hers closets for the master bedroom.
The elevators are controlled with a fob and open directly into the apartment associated with the fob. A set of lockable doors can be closed to allow workers access to the water heater and HVAC equipment without entry into the rest of the apartment.
“We put everything we could think of in it, including 10-foot ceilings,” Wayne Welter said.
Architect Laura Small was with Chester Inc. Architectural & Commercial Services when she designed the building. Small now is with Holladay Properties.
Designing the building was fun but time-consuming, she said.
Offering private elevators meant having two elevators in the building as well as two stairways.
“We went from zero lot line to zero lot line around the building to maximize the square footage,” Small said.
The electric vehicle charging stations in each parking space offer free fuel to tenants, Matt Welter said. Solar power generated on the roof powers the charging stations, elevators and some other features.
The bifacial solar array on the roof is the first of its kind for a commercial building in Indiana, he said. The underside of each solar array also has cells to catch the sun’s rays bouncing off the white rubber roof.
Other amenities include a private gym and a private dog run.
Vale View derives its name from the views offered by the building, Matt Welter said. Apartments on the top floors offer extensive views of the downtown and beyond. Valparaiso translates to Vale of Paradise. Plus the two V’s combine to make the W of the Welters’ last name.
Matt Welter’s fiancée Sami Ma, who owns the Ella Jayms shop, is excited about the building.
“It’s an honor to be in a building like this, the first of its kind in downtown Valparaiso,” she said.
Ma moved away from Valparaiso for about 10 years but returned as an adult. She’s impressed with the many improvements downtown.
“It feels like a new town almost, with a lot of the same roots,” she said.
