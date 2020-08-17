WATCH NOW: New luxury apartment building opens in downtown Valparaiso

Each apartment is identical, with two bedrooms, a study or den, and his and hers closets for the master bedroom.

The elevators are controlled with a fob and open directly into the apartment associated with the fob. A set of lockable doors can be closed to allow workers access to the water heater and HVAC equipment without entry into the rest of the apartment.

“We put everything we could think of in it, including 10-foot ceilings,” Wayne Welter said.

Architect Laura Small was with Chester Inc. Architectural & Commercial Services when she designed the building. Small now is with Holladay Properties.

Designing the building was fun but time-consuming, she said.

Offering private elevators meant having two elevators in the building as well as two stairways.

“We went from zero lot line to zero lot line around the building to maximize the square footage,” Small said.

The electric vehicle charging stations in each parking space offer free fuel to tenants, Matt Welter said. Solar power generated on the roof powers the charging stations, elevators and some other features.