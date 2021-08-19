WATCH NOW: Parents and advisory board members among protestors at West Side Leadership Academy

The district previously said the extra time will be used for additional math and reading, but some people at the protest, including a mother of three students in Gary schools, Tiffany Swagerty, are worried about kids going to and from school when it is dark out.

One of her children needs to be at the bus stop by 5:45 a.m. and come winter, it will still be dark at that time. Her middle schooler attends Gary Middle School, one of the schools without air conditioning that has already had to close for a few days this year and plans to send students home early Thursday and Friday in anticipation of elevated temperatures.

While speaking on the microphone to other protestors, Swagerty said she went to schools without air conditioning as a child, but wasn’t required to wear a mask all day while doing so.

Gary school Advisory Board President Robert Buggs and advisory board member James Piggee were in attendance at Thursday's protest following an incident last week while they tried to enter West Side Leadership Academy.