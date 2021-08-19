WATCH NOW: Parents and advisory board members among protestors at West Side Leadership Academy

GARY — A dozen or more people were gathered outside West Side Leadership Academy in the Thursday morning heat for a peaceful protest.
Nikki Byrd, who was born and raised in Gary, said she organized the event because she didn’t hear back after multiple attempts to talk with the manager of the school corporation, Paige McNulty, about various issues.
From 1991 to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Byrd said she put in over 14,000 volunteer hours with Gary schools. But, she said, she can’t get anybody to listen to her.
Byrd drafted a list of 11 concerns regarding decisions that are “causing great harm” to the children. At the top it says the list contains some, but not all concerns.
The concerns include changes in school start and end times, busing issues and changes in security staff. On Tuesday, the school corporation sent out a letter addressing many of the concerns specifically.
For the change in start and end times, the school corporation responded in Tuesday’s letter by saying the school day had been lengthened by an hour because Gary schools previously had the shortest day in the state.
The district previously said the extra time will be used for additional math and reading, but some people at the protest, including a mother of three students in Gary schools, Tiffany Swagerty, are worried about kids going to and from school when it is dark out.
One of her children needs to be at the bus stop by 5:45 a.m. and come winter, it will still be dark at that time. Her middle schooler attends Gary Middle School, one of the schools without air conditioning that has already had to close for a few days this year and plans to send students home early Thursday and Friday in anticipation of elevated temperatures.
While speaking on the microphone to other protestors, Swagerty said she went to schools without air conditioning as a child, but wasn’t required to wear a mask all day while doing so.
Gary school Advisory Board President Robert Buggs and advisory board member James Piggee were in attendance at Thursday's protest following an incident last week while they tried to enter West Side Leadership Academy.
Earlier this week, the district said the two didn't follow visitor check-in protocol — which requires all visitors to show valid identification — when entering the school. The district also said Buggs shouted “profane and threatening remarks” while children were around, but both he and Piggee said that Piggee was actually the one who cursed.
Buggs said Thursday that showing a photo ID has never been part of the established protocol for entering schools. He signed his name and Piggee's name on the visitor log and listed the reason for their visit, but showing an ID was never something they had to do in the past, he said.
In response to the protest, McNulty gave a statement acknowledging parents' right to protest and share concerns and said, "our main focus is on providing the students of Gary with a quality education."
The statement said the school corporation welcomes the input and assistance of the many "stakeholders who share the same focus," but the people at the protest and others who "choose to spread misinformation will miss out on being effectors of real change."
"When the cameras, reporters and microphones go away, our team will still be here working on behalf of children," the statement said.
Two parents from Valparaiso attended the peaceful protest after seeing the list of concerns on social media. Kristin and Mark McMurtrey said they were there because they believe in education equity. They came in solidarity and to listen and learn.