WATCH NOW: Parrot rescuer searches for chatty Macaw sweeping through North Township

NORTH TOWNSHIP — A talkative Macaw named Kaii has taken flight all over North Township, causing a wild parrot chase through multiple towns for the lost bird.
The blue and gold Macaw was last seen Wednesday flying south by Calumet Avenue in Munster, said Nikki Moulesong, of Hammond.
Kaii, whose name rhymes with “fly,” would be recognized by not only his bold blue and gold feathers but also his talkative personality. Moulesong said people may hear him before they see him.
“He talks very well, he says, ‘Hi Kaii!” and spells out his name, “K-A-I-I,” said Moulesong. “I’ve also heard “Pizza!” He likes to sing.”
Moulesong, who has rescued Macaws for 20 years, said she rescued Kaii three years ago from a situation where he was crammed in a cage with other parrots living in four inches of dank flood water. She said she recently adopted Kaii out to a man in East Chicago because she believed it would be a better situation where the bird could live with a female mate.
However, Kaii escaped and because the man didn’t continue clipping Kaii’s wing feathers, he was able to take to the Region skies, Moulesong said. She said she learned about the bird’s escape four days ago when a friend called her telling her there was a macaw in a tree in Hammond.
“I tried to get him down but was unable to,” Moulesong said. “I had a feeling it was Kaii and I messaged the man I adopted him out to, asking if Kaii was missing. He said Kaii had been missing for a month and he never told me.”
Now the woman believes that Kaii is trying to make his way back to her home near Columbia Avenue and Howard Avenue in South Hammond.
“I’m worried the storms and heavy winds have pushed him further away,” she said. “I’m scared because we only have until winter. I was told they can survive in the summer if they have a water source and food, but come winter, he will die out there.”
Moulesong, with the help of friends, has since launched a search for the bird, calling multiple fire departments and police departments alerting them of the macaw at large in their towns and cities.
Since then, Kaii has been spotted at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, Wicker Memorial Park in Highland and one of his latest appearances near the Pepsi Plant on Calumet Avenue in Munster. She said attempts to capture Kaii have not been successful yet.
“I have rescued 20 Macaws in my life, I love them,” Moulesong said. “This is breaking my heart. I love Kaii, I just want him safe. I heard him screaming from the tree and I can tell he is afraid. He probably has no idea what to do.”
Moulesong said if anyone spots Kaii or has information on the bird’s whereabouts, to call 219-293-2185.
