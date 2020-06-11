WATCH NOW: Parrot rescuer searches for chatty Macaw sweeping through North Township

“I tried to get him down but was unable to,” Moulesong said. “I had a feeling it was Kaii and I messaged the man I adopted him out to, asking if Kaii was missing. He said Kaii had been missing for a month and he never told me.”

Now the woman believes that Kaii is trying to make his way back to her home near Columbia Avenue and Howard Avenue in South Hammond.

“I’m worried the storms and heavy winds have pushed him further away,” she said. “I’m scared because we only have until winter. I was told they can survive in the summer if they have a water source and food, but come winter, he will die out there.”

Moulesong, with the help of friends, has since launched a search for the bird, calling multiple fire departments and police departments alerting them of the macaw at large in their towns and cities.

Since then, Kaii has been spotted at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, Wicker Memorial Park in Highland and one of his latest appearances near the Pepsi Plant on Calumet Avenue in Munster. She said attempts to capture Kaii have not been successful yet.