WATCH NOW: Person extricated from SUV that crashed with semi on I-80/94
Person extricated from SUV that crashed with semi on I-80/94

GARY — One person was extricated from an SUV that appeared to have slammed into the rear of a semitrailer, becoming pinned underneath, late Sunday on the Borman Expressway.

Gary firefighters were seen responding to the crash about 7:30 p.m. between Cline Avenue and Burr Street in the eastbound lanes of the expressway.

It appeared the extricated person was the SUV's driver and the vehicle's only occupant. The person was transported to a local hospital.

Responders shut down two lanes of eastbound traffic at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.

