 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Police seeking person spotted near scene of stolen vehicle crash
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Police seeking person spotted near scene of stolen vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Police seeking person spotted near scene of stolen vehicle crash

A screenshot of video posted by the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office shows a person wandering near the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in the 4000 east block of County Road 1000 North. Police asked anyone with information on the person's identity to contact LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Kasz Billings at kbillings@lcso.in.gov.

 Provided

LAPORTE COUNTY — The sheriff's office has requested the public's help to identify a person seen wandering near the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday.

Deputies responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 4000 east block of County Road 1000 North, where they found an abandoned vehicle reported stolen out of Elkhart County, LaPorte County Sheriff's police said.

Video surveillance from a nearby home shows a person calling out to try to get the attention of neighbors.

Deputies searched the area thoroughly but were unable to find the person in the video, police said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Kasz Billings at kbillings@lcso.in.gov.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

High California winds and Gulf Coast thunderstorms greet holiday travelers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts