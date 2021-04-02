WATCH NOW: Region faithful gather at Stations of the Cross at the Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John

ST. JOHN — Rosemary Adams, a devout Catholic, has journeyed to the Shrine of Christ's Passion every Good Friday for the past 13 years.
This year was no different as Adams and a small group of friends and family gathered Friday to walk in the annual Stations of the Cross led by the Most Rev. Robert McClory, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Gary.
The group of women was among the hundreds of faithful, led by McClory, who walked, rode in provided golf carts or were pushed in wheelchairs around the Stations of the Cross.
"Today we will pray," said Suad Dababneh, Adams' friend.
Adams, who lives in Chicago, even traveled to St. John last year, when the pandemic closed down everything, including the shrine and the Stations of the Cross.
Still, Adams found a way to pray and meditate in her own way.
"I came by myself and sat in front of the Virgin Mary," Adams said in reference to the 15-foot marble Madonna located on the property.
Those in the group, all of whom were born in Jordan or Iraq, said the past year has been a particularly difficult one for so many because of COVID-19 in both the United States and in their former homelands.
Many talked about friends or family who had been sick and miraculously recovered or those who sadly died from the disease, like the husband of Lidya Tadros.
"I lost my husband to COVID-19 on Palm Sunday a year ago," Tadros said.
McClory, who was appointed bishop in February 2020, said taking part in the Stations of the Cross is "an opportunity to thank Jesus for his love of us."
"We have an opportunity to walk with the Lord," McClory said.
He talked about it being a year ago when everyone was in the midst of the pandemic and how progress has been made, including letting followers of Jesus once again take part in the Stations of the Cross.
"It's appropriate for us to get a breath of fresh air both literally and spiritually," McClory said.
Paul Anderson, general manager for the shrine, introduced McClory to the crowd of followers at the beginning of the walk.
"It's my honor to lead us," McClory said.
McClory, led by a radio crew, mixed Scripture and lessons during each stop along the trail.
"All enter in the spirit of prayer both those who are here and those listening on the air," McClory said.
In between Stations of the Cross stops, followers recited the Lord's Prayer or sang songs, including "Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?"
The Shrine of Christ’s Passion, 10630 Wicker Ave., includes among its highlights the interactive, half-mile prayer trail featuring the Stations of the Cross with 40 life-size bronze sculptures. Those who walk the trail on their own get to hear the voice of veteran Chicago broadcaster Bill Kurtis explaining the significance of each station.
On Friday, McClory provided the lessons starting at the station where Pontius Pilate washed his hands before a multitude who called for the Crucifixion of Jesus.
"I am innocent of this man," McClory said reading from the Scriptures about Pilate's part in the Crucifixion.
Although the sun was shining, the air was cool at the beginning of the noon walk, so the majority came wearing coats and hats.
All wore masks.
Parents who pushed babies or toddlers in strollers wrapped blankets around their children to keep them warm.
Jackie Seidl, of Lockport, Illinois, came earlier to walk the Stations of the Cross with her two daughters, Rihana, 10 and Tamica, 3.
Joining them were friends Vicente Fernandez, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, his wife, Jill, and their children, Mateo, 3, and Lucy, 1.
Seidl, who has come to the Stations of the Cross on one other occasion, said she brought her children this time around because she felt they would enjoy it.
"I like this version for the kids. This format is easier for the kids. It's kid-friendly, and it's flexible on how you spend the time at each station," Seidl said.
Fernandez, who came to the event for the first time, agreed it's a wonderful event for children.
"It's a way to explore the Gospel with your kids," Fernandez said.
Friends Christine Kolavo, of Hammond, and Fay Iorio, of Hebron, said they've walked the Stations of the Cross on previous occasions, but this was the first time on Good Friday.
"I wanted to meet the bishop," Iorio added.