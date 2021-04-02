WATCH NOW: Region faithful gather at Stations of the Cross at the Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John

"I lost my husband to COVID-19 on Palm Sunday a year ago," Tadros said.

McClory, who was appointed bishop in February 2020, said taking part in the Stations of the Cross is "an opportunity to thank Jesus for his love of us."

"We have an opportunity to walk with the Lord," McClory said.

He talked about it being a year ago when everyone was in the midst of the pandemic and how progress has been made, including letting followers of Jesus once again take part in the Stations of the Cross.

"It's appropriate for us to get a breath of fresh air both literally and spiritually," McClory said.

Paul Anderson, general manager for the shrine, introduced McClory to the crowd of followers at the beginning of the walk.

"It's my honor to lead us," McClory said.

McClory, led by a radio crew, mixed Scripture and lessons during each stop along the trail.

"All enter in the spirit of prayer both those who are here and those listening on the air," McClory said.

In between Stations of the Cross stops, followers recited the Lord's Prayer or sang songs, including "Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?"