WATCH NOW: Region loses two talents from local food world

Rosas, who was a native of Chicago's Southeast Side, worked at Calumet Fisheries since 1995.

The fish shack has had quite an illustrious history for nearly seven decades. It's famous for not only its delicious seafood offerings but for its location at the base of the same bridge Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi jumped across by car in the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers." Fans also know it as one of the locations visited by chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain. Foodies also praise it for its winning of a James Beard Award in 2010 in the American Classics category.

Mark Kotlick, owner of the restaurant, shared his sadness on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Carlos was our ambassador. He always had a smile on his face and would greet you with a warm hello...I will miss him dearly as an employee and my friend...A big part of the spirit of Calumet Fisheries went to heaven yesterday," Kotlick said.

"Everyone always talked highly of him," said Edson Cerda, an employee at Calumet Fisheries. Cerda said although he didn't know Rosas for very long, he said Rosas was always willing to help people.