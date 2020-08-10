WATCH NOW: Remnants of 'tornado-like' storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages in Region

The 64-year-old woman from Munster was driving when the tree fell on her car, and was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Kellogg said.

Crews are still on the scene, he added.

Hammond Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Margraf said a lot of trees and wires were down in the city, with some trees on houses and wires on fences.

"All things considered, it's better than we were anticipating when the first wind came though," he said.

Margraf said anyone who has wires down should call 911, adding "you always want to assume they're alive; you never want to assume the other."

Anyone who has a tree on their home and is concerned about the home's safety also should call 911.

"(People) need to have a lot of patience right now. NIPSCO is taxed, running all over the place like we are," Margraf said. "It's never fast enough when the power is out; showing a little patience, it will help."

Also in northern Lake County, the Hobart Fire Department lent a hand to Lake Station officials after a tree fell on a house, trapping someone inside.