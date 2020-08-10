WATCH NOW: Remnants of 'tornado-like' storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages in Region

A storm with "tornado-like" behaviors and winds that reached up to 80 mph moved through the area, leaving thousands in the Region without power and first responders to pick up the damage.
Monday evening, NIPSCO reported more than 51,000 outages in Northwest Indiana. In a post on its Facebook page, Kankakee Valley REMC, which services areas in the Region, including portions of Winfield and Porter County, reported 4,100 outages.
Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane said lots of trees and wires are down throughout the city, leaving half of the city's residents without electricity.
A home in the city was struck by lighting, causing a house fire with minimal damage, he said. While people were home, no one was hurt in the blaze.
Crane added South and Court streets were closed after an electrical pole snapped in half.
Also in Crown Point, the Sparta Dome was slowly deflating after high winds forced the dome against the facility's emergency light poles, tearing two 10-15 feet holes in its side, said Managing Member Jacqueline Chang-Stroman.
The facility wasn't occupied when it began deflating, she said.
Chang-Stroman said managers received a low pressure alert at 4:19 p.m. Since the storm was moving through the area, management tried to maintain high pressure, but without power and a functioning generator, Chang-Stroman said there wasn't anything staff members could do to repair the dome.
Chang-Stroman said Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski happened to be driving by when he noticed the dome was low and pulled in to help, adding city officials were "great about everything."
Right now, Chang-Stroman said the dome is deflating, while she and other managers wait to hear from the dome's parent company on next steps.
"We wanted the air to come out and let the dome down as safely as we could just in case we got hit by another storm or winds that would pick it up or toss it," Chang-Stroman said.
The Sparta Dome will be closed until further notice, she added.
North Lake County damage
In Hammond, various trees were down throughout the city, including a large tree that fell on a vehicle near Hohman Avenue and Conkey Street.
Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said officers responded to the 6200 block of Hohman Avenue around 4:20 p.m. after a police supervisor saw a tree was uprooted and fell on a woman's vehicle.
The 64-year-old woman from Munster was driving when the tree fell on her car, and was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Kellogg said.
Crews are still on the scene, he added.
Hammond Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Margraf said a lot of trees and wires were down in the city, with some trees on houses and wires on fences.
"All things considered, it's better than we were anticipating when the first wind came though," he said.
Margraf said anyone who has wires down should call 911, adding "you always want to assume they're alive; you never want to assume the other."
Anyone who has a tree on their home and is concerned about the home's safety also should call 911.
"(People) need to have a lot of patience right now. NIPSCO is taxed, running all over the place like we are," Margraf said. "It's never fast enough when the power is out; showing a little patience, it will help."
Also in northern Lake County, the Hobart Fire Department lent a hand to Lake Station officials after a tree fell on a house, trapping someone inside.
Lake Station Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas said when first responders arrived on scene they saw a 75-foot Oak tree that had fallen on the Ripley Street home, trapping a man inside.
The man was sitting on his couch when the tree blew over, pinning him on the sofa with part of the ceiling and outside wall on him.
Fazekas said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was in "good spirits" when firefighters got him out of the home.
Other people in the home made it out safely, he added.
There has been damage reported at several homes throughout Lake Station, with the roof of one home being torn off due to the storm, Fazekas said.
Fazekas said public works employees are out removing trees from the street. He estimated anywhere from half to three-quarters of the city is without power.
Weather advisories
On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
Meteorologist Brian Leatherwood, who works in the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said the storms carried gusts up to 100 mph in Iowa.
"We're still seeing gusts up into the 60 mile per hour range from various observations. With that in mind, we've also got different reports of rather large hail ¾-inch or maybe even greater," Leatherwood said.
Leatherwood said the storms were fast moving and wouldn't last long, but could be destructive.
"The storms are dangerous. We've gotten a lot of reports of flying debris. ... Then they're fast moving, as I said up to 70 miles per hour. So if people wait too late, it's going to be dangerous for them," he said.
"I advise that people start getting ready to seek shelter. They also need to secure any loose items that might be out there trash cans, lawn furniture, or whatever it might be because a lot of reports of debris being picked up and thrown and then they turn into deadly projectiles."
The storm left Lake County 911 "inundated with storm-related emergencies" the agency said in a Facebook post.
The agency advised people to call 911 if an immediate threat to life or property exists.
Power outages can be reported to NIPSCO by calling 1-800-4NIPSCO or by texting "OUT" to 444-111.
Any additional problems can be reported through the county's non-emergency line at 219-660-0000, Lake County 911 said.
A beach hazard also was issued Monday and remains in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, NWS said.
In a statement, the NWS said waves reaching 3 to 5 feet are expected with dangerous swimming conditions due to incoming thunderstorms.
Rip currents and structural currents also are expected.
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Ashley Monique Thomas
Christian Devon Taylor
Chris Remm Pfledderer
Deborah Coloeen Boyd
Edward Reyes
Eric Alan Henry
Frank G. Witvolet
Jessi Leilani McKnight
Lamond Darrin Kelley
Larry Lee Shandel
Londell Walton
Michael Wayne Junigan
Robert A. Arredondo
William Edward Enochs
Jeremy Hudson
Lester David Dudley
Max Thomas Ballantyne
Michael William Bosch
Pablito Madera
Stefen Cordell Rice
Tiffany Nicole Jenkins
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Andre Alfonzo Long
Brian Thomas Ohalloran
Daniel P. Pace
Donald Coty Kaczmarzewski
Jade Ashlee Szpyrka
Jason William Kalbac
Jeffrey A. Grabiak
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
Joshua Nathaniel Hash
Keith Allen Miller
Natalie Elizabeth Flowers
Sergio Jose Aguayo
Tony Alan Thompson
Jose L. Angel, Jr.
Michael Austin, Jr.
Ruben Carbajal
Gabriel A. Dorado
Benjamin E. Holden, Jr.
Jennifer S. Hurley
Rhodney A. Lewis
Markeese M. Logan
Edmanuel Morales
Diana P. Perry
Perry E. Smith
Mykal D. Todd
Tyrone Webster, Jr.
Michael T. Allen
Adrian R. Aviles
John W. Benoit
Javon Britton
Arnajhianna J. Coursey
Michael D. Cox
Francisco J. Flores
Larry D. Jones
Tabitha T. Jones
Peter J. Medrano
Brandon M. Murphy
Robert A. Orosz, Jr.
Robert J. Penrose
Angel P. Ruiz
Earl L. Ryan, Jr.
Cody A. Glass
Christian L. Herbert
Isaac Maldonado
Jason F. Rodriguez
Danny Salinas
Mellissa R. Smith
Matthew S. Vinezeano
Daniel B. Zarndt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!