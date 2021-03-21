WATCH NOW: Renewable energy transition picks up steam

NIPSCO recently revealed plans to retire two of its four coal-fired generation units at the R.M. Schahfer plant in Wheatfield by the end of the year, as part its transition to cleaner energy sources.

The plan was announced Feb. 17 during the quarterly earnings call of NIPSCO parent company NiSource.

"As we continue to evaluate the economics of our generating fleet and the ongoing costs and investments required to keep the coal units operational, we determined that the right path forward for us is to initiate the retirement of two of the four coal units at Schahfer," NiSource Chief Strategy and Risk Officer Shawn Anderson said. "Units 14 and 15 will retire by the end of 2021, which is the most economic decision for our customers."

NIPSCO announced its intention to eliminate its direct use of coal in September 2018. It said it would retire its coal capacity within 10 years, including at the Schahfer plant by May 2023 and its plant in Michigan City by 2028.

The northern Indiana utility plans to replace its coal-generated supply with wind and solar power, supplemented by battery storage. Through early 2021, NIPSCO had entered a variety of agreements regarding renewable energy, including two wind farms now online, and another wind farm and seven solar projects in development.