WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Cruising the streets with Officer Stevie Gill

The sixth installment of 'Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops' takes a look at a day in the life of Lake County Sheriff’s Officer Stevie Gill.
Gill, 22, has been with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department since the start of her career at age 21.
And yes, she is named after Stevie Nicks, vocalist and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac.
“I love telling people that; Fleetwood Mac is one of my favorite bands,” Gill said.
Gill drives around with a squad car trunk full of stuffed animals for the children she encounters on the job. Her heart for kids carried over from a school resource officer who helped her family when she was 9 years old.
Q: How long have you been doing police work?
A: I’ve been doing this for a year and I absolutely love it. I was 20 when I went to the academy. I was actually 18 when I applied but obviously I was too young. I turned 21 four days before graduating from the academy.
Q: What positions have you held?
A: Patrolman at Lake County ’s Department.
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: I was born in Hammond. We moved out to Calumet Township when I was about 13 and I graduated from Calumet High School in 2016.
Q: What’s the earliest age you can remember wanting to get into law enforcement, and what drew you to the field?
A: Honestly, I wanted to be a lawyer first, but as I got older and I realized everything cost money, being a lawyer really wasn’t an option. But I started looking into other law branches and thought law enforcement would probably be the best one because when I was younger, I had a run-in with a female officer who inspired me.
We moved to Florida when I was younger and we stayed out there for a couple years and then came back. In the time I was out there, there was a female officer named Lori, I can’t remember her last name. I really wish I could get a hold of her to say thank you, because I don’t think she realized the impact she had on me.
She inspired me to be a police officer because I don’t come from money and she helped my family. My mom at the time was a single mother raising us and I have a lot of siblings. During that time period, Lori, a school resource officer, knew of our situation, so she got together her department and she helped my family out with clothing and food. She really did a lot for my family.
Q: What have you carried from that experience to now as you are patrolling the streets?
A: I feel like I can make that same impression on the youth. The youth is very impressionable and I hope one day I can be able to guide someone like that. Because I know nowadays, there’s not a lot of positivity in the world of law enforcement, but I have a heart. I’m human and I actually care about people. I hope one day I can be able to speak with the youth and let them know we really do care about you. We really wouldn’t be doing this job if we didn’t care about you. I hope that I can reach out one day and touch the hearts of other children who are looking into the field of law enforcement to show them the positivity of it all. That’s what one of my goals is.
Q: What’s one of the craziest or most outrageous things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?
A: That’s a really tough question, people ask me that all the time. And I’m like, "What is your definition of crazy?" I don’t really have a definition of crazy, I go in with an open mind.
Q: What are two key driving forces that keep you coming back for more in your field?
A: I really love this job, there’s a lot to it. There’s a lot of ups and downs. There are a lot of things that go on with this job as to, everybody tells you, “Aren’t you scared? It’s dangerous." No, not really. Yes, it’s dangerous but any job is dangerous if you think about it. But it’s more or less, if you have a passion for it, it’s not a job. It’s more like a calling to me.
I just don’t know how to explain it, I really love this job. You actually help a lot of people; you help people more than anything, really. I mean you’re there on the worst days of people’s lives. I like that sometimes I can be people’s shoulders to cry on when they need somebody and it really feels good.
Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer.
A: It really warms my heart when little girls are like, "Mom, look! It’s a girl cop!" As silly as that sounds, it really warms my heart because it’s like, yeah you see women in law enforcement, but you don’t see a lot of women in law enforcement. You see more men than anything in law enforcement. So when I see those girls who say "I wanna be a cop," I’m like, "Really?!" I tell them to go for it.
I actually have stuffed animals in my trunk. So when I see a kid, I give them a stuffed animal. Or if we go on calls and there’s kids there, or kids involved, I just try to look out a little bit for the kids.
Like I said, there’s an image of law enforcement that’s not necessarily the truth. We’re not all hard and hardcore, we’re all human and we have hearts and care about you.
Q: What is something the public should know about police work that they may not know?
A: We don’t have a quota. That’s one. People seem to think we enjoy giving out tickets because we have a quote because we don’t. The rumor is squashed.
