WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Cruising the streets with Officer Stevie Gill

A: I feel like I can make that same impression on the youth. The youth is very impressionable and I hope one day I can be able to guide someone like that. Because I know nowadays, there’s not a lot of positivity in the world of law enforcement, but I have a heart. I’m human and I actually care about people. I hope one day I can be able to speak with the youth and let them know we really do care about you. We really wouldn’t be doing this job if we didn’t care about you. I hope that I can reach out one day and touch the hearts of other children who are looking into the field of law enforcement to show them the positivity of it all. That’s what one of my goals is.

Q: What’s one of the craziest or most outrageous things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?

A: That’s a really tough question, people ask me that all the time. And I’m like, "What is your definition of crazy?" I don’t really have a definition of crazy, I go in with an open mind.

Q: What are two key driving forces that keep you coming back for more in your field?