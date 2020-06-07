WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Dyer Police Department Officer Matthew Voss on patrolling with heart

A: I would say whenever someone experiences death in the family, when we’re involved, it’s kind of touching. That’s one of those times where that’s a very low point in their life and a very detrimental incident that’s occurring in their lives. So we have to make sure we treat that family as if it was our family. We want to make sure they are comforted and we need to make sure we can do anything we can for them.

About a year ago, I went to a call where a husband and wife had got home and he went unconscious and stopped breathing. We got there and other officers started administering first aid and it was just a very sad situation. They’d been married for a very long time and the husband was taken to the hospital. So I sat there with the wife, comforted her and let her know he’s in good hands right now and they’re going to do everything they can to improve his health. I gave her a ride to the hospital, tried to do anything I could for her. Her husband ended up passing away and I got a card in the mail from her in my mailbox. It was a "Thank You" card, thanking me for what I did and thanking me for being there with her while medical personnel administered first aid and just letting her know everything was going to be all right. I went over there and saw her, thanked her for the card and told her if she needs anything, I am around. Obviously, she’s a widow now and I stop in every once and a while and say hello to her. That’s just another experience that’s part of our job. It’s just what we do. We experience things like that and move on and continue doing what we’re doing.