WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Policing goes beyond the uniform for Schererville Cpl. Michael Bork

Q: What gave you the final push to commit to police work?

Q: If there's one thing that you would want the public to know about policing that they don't know, what would it be?

A: I think another thing that a lot of people get wrong, too, is this isn't a job. You know what I mean? This isn't Taco Bell. This isn't Walmart. If you mess up or you get a customer complaint or something, they just dock your hours or whatever. This is a career. This is a profession. This is a lifestyle. You go through the academy and then you come out, and you work the road — you look at things totally different. You're looking at different angles of stories that other people aren't thinking about when they're hearing the story. You drive around on your off days and you're going get a haircut, and you're like, "Ope. That plate's expired. That headlight's out. Oh, that guy just ran the red light." Your awareness goes up; the things you look for. Your interpretation of things changes. You go to restaurants, you want to make sure you can see the door, you can see who's walking in and walking out. That's not something that you do in a job. It's something you do in a career, a profession, a lifestyle. I don't think a lot of people understand that this whole job is a what if: What if someone's behind this door? What if someone's around this corner? What if someone has something in their pocket? What if somebody is reaching for something? That's just stuff that you always got to play in your head and you got to think fast and you got to make fast decisions, and there's not many jobs like that — actually there's no jobs like that. That's why it is a career. That's why it is profession. That's why it is lifestyle. ... This is something you got to go home with. It's a lot.