WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Policing goes beyond the uniform for Schererville Cpl. Michael Bork

The ninth installment of "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" follows Schererville police Cpl. Michael Bork.
Before becoming a police officer, Bork, who is now 33, was studying to become a teacher and coached high school football.
"When I went to Crown Point, we had a really good stint with football, and it made an impression on me," Bork said. "I liked the unity and the camaraderie, and I think the effect that it had on me and my friends; it made me really want to coach football."
At the time, Bork said, to coach football you had to be a teacher. So, he began studying education when the teaching industry started to decline.
"I had to take a step back and really think if that was the profession that I wanted to go with, and while evaluating that, it again led me back to law enforcement," he said.
The five-and-a-half-year veteran of the Schererville Police Department said he always came back to policing, adding it's not like movies such as "Die Hard," "Lethal Weapon" and "Beverly Hills Cop" make it out to be.
"It's not like that at all. You're not rolling around and shooting and chasing and all that. It's totally different. It's not what people think, that's for sure," Bork said. "I think ridealongs are probably one of the best things that could happen for people because you can actually see what goes on out here and what the job entails."
Q: How long have you been doing police work?
A: Five-and-a half years.
Q: What positions have you held?
A: Coming into this profession, I had to walk away from coaching a little bit and being an instructor is the closest thing you're going to get to coaching out here. I love it. ... I do it for the department, firearms (instruction), so handgun/rifle. I'm the firearms coordinator for the Northwest Regional SWAT team, so that's 40 some guys from all different departments that are all trained different ways with different weapon systems and you got to work through that. That's definitely one of my avenues without a doubt, and I wouldn't change that. I'm also a field training officer, which is another category of instructing itself.
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: I actually grew up in St. John and then went to Merrillville and then went to Crown Point, and I've been in Crown Point ever since. I've been to a bunch of different school districts, two different high schools, (had) jobs everywhere in the Region. I went to Merrillville (High School) my freshman and sophomore year, and then went to Crown Point (High School) my junior and senior year (graduating in 2006).
Q: What gave you the final push to commit to police work?
A: I think that I've always wanted to come back to being a police officer. My dad was a police officer for 30 years in East Chicago, so that was always around me. I think whatever was hot, all of a sudden you wanted to be that, but (I) always defaulted back to being a police officer. I think that means that's what I really wanted to be the whole time or what I was meant to be.
Q: If there's one thing that you would want the public to know about policing that they don't know, what would it be?
A: I think another thing that a lot of people get wrong, too, is this isn't a job. You know what I mean? This isn't Taco Bell. This isn't Walmart. If you mess up or you get a customer complaint or something, they just dock your hours or whatever. This is a career. This is a profession. This is a lifestyle. You go through the academy and then you come out, and you work the road — you look at things totally different. You're looking at different angles of stories that other people aren't thinking about when they're hearing the story. You drive around on your off days and you're going get a haircut, and you're like, "Ope. That plate's expired. That headlight's out. Oh, that guy just ran the red light." Your awareness goes up; the things you look for. Your interpretation of things changes. You go to restaurants, you want to make sure you can see the door, you can see who's walking in and walking out. That's not something that you do in a job. It's something you do in a career, a profession, a lifestyle. I don't think a lot of people understand that this whole job is a what if: What if someone's behind this door? What if someone's around this corner? What if someone has something in their pocket? What if somebody is reaching for something? That's just stuff that you always got to play in your head and you got to think fast and you got to make fast decisions, and there's not many jobs like that — actually there's no jobs like that. That's why it is a career. That's why it is profession. That's why it is lifestyle. ... This is something you got to go home with. It's a lot.
Q: Can you elaborate on how policing is something you have to go home with? What do you mean by that?
A: If you don't go home at the end of the day and replay scenarios or replay incidents, you probably don't belong in this profession. I think you got to look at it and think, "What could I have done better? What wasn't right there?"
Q: How does your department go about community policing? How has it changed — if at all — because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: We give the community a chance to come out and be a part of that and we interact. We serve coffee at Dunkin' Donuts, you know Coffee with a Cop. We've waited tables at Red Robin. We support Special Olympics and then the community comes out and they help us support Special Olympics. For the last two years, we've done No Shave November. This year, beards were approved. They're now part of our policy; we're allowed to have beards, but before we weren't. As an FOP (Fraternal Order of Police), we worked with our administration and got them to agree to do No Shave November. The idea is that we would get pledges and raise money for a juvenile that has cancer. ... This year, we've taken a step back, not because beards are approved, but because of the climate and what's going on in the world, and it's just kind of hard to ask people for money, so to speak (Bork is the president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 170 in Schererville.)
Q: What are some challenges that you face in the day in and day out of your job?
A: The biggest challenges can be summed up very easily. You just want to come out here, and you want to make sure you're doing everything right from a legal standpoint, from an officer safety standpoint and just from a public image standpoint. I want the profession to succeed more than anything. It's not just me. It's my dad. It's my brother who wants to be in law enforcement. It's my stepbrother, who's down at Merrillville. It's my best friends. ... I just think the biggest challenge is to come out here and do things right when it's so easy for things to go wrong.
