WATCH NOW: Road work continues through difficult year

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago took thousands of vehicles off the road, and states, localities and road construction companies took advantage, moving project schedules forward and getting many done sooner than projected.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said it “rephased” around 20 state highway construction projects. The largest was in Indianapolis: replacement of about 75 miles of pavement and 28 bridge decks on Interstate 70. Crews were able to close all lanes in one direction at a time to complete work faster. The project was shortened by three months and savings totaled about $3.5 million.
That was part of about $2 billion spent on more than 1,400 construction projects on Indiana’s state highway system and $462 million for 560 local road, bridge, sidewalk and trail projects. Another 750 bridges were reconstructed or rehabilitated and 700 miles of state highway was repaved, according to INDOT.
Among the larger projects underway are downstate.
One is the long-awaited final phase of the Interstate 69 extension, which upgrades Ind. 37 to interstate standards from Martinsville to Indianapolis. The project eliminates more than 200 at-grade crossings and driveways, constructs or rehabilitates over 70 bridges, builds 35 miles of new local access road connections and adds 10 new interchanges. According to INDOT, the route will reduce crashes in the region by more than 1,300 annually and generate a $4.1 billion economic impact over 20 years. When work is complete, I-69 will run continuously from the Canadian border at Port Sarnia, MI to Evansville, IN, with Indiana an important piece of the planned national corridor.
The other is the Interstate 65 and 70 North Split reconstruction, which rebuilds the I-65 and I-70 interchange located in downtown Indianapolis. One of the most heavily traveled interchanges in Indiana, many of its structures have exceeded their 50-year service life. The approximately $383 million project is replacing 32 aging bridges and 27 miles of pavement.
Local work
Local paving continued apace, including with help from the Community Crossings Initiative, created in 2017 and distributing state tax revenue to local governments to cover up to half the cost of designated local projects in larger communities, and 75% in smaller communities.
Northwest Indiana communities that were offered grants in 2020, many of whom will receive the maximum of $1 million, included Beverly Shores, Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, Dune Acres, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kingsford Heights, Kouts, Lake County, Lake Station, LaPorte, LaPorte County, Long Beach, Lowell, Merrillville, Michigan City, Munster, New Chicago, Ogden Dunes, Pines, Portage, Porter, Porter County, St. John, Schererville, Trail Creek, Valparaiso, Wanatah, Westville and Winfield.
Among the most prominent local projects completed in 2020 was Munster’s 45th Street project that was years in the making and realigns the east-west thoroughfare as it encounters freight rails and intersects with Calumet Avenue.
"We are extraordinarily pleased that this project, which has been the culmination of hundreds of hours of work by thousands of people, was finished on time," said Dustin Anderson, Munster town manager, at a groundbreaking ceremony late last year. "This commemorates 15 years of people pulling in the same direction."
The 45th Street grade separation and intersection realignment project created a four-way traffic stop at Calumet Avenue and allowed for 45th Street to be realigned to connect its east and west at Calumet. A tunnel was built under the Canadian National Railroad to allow bypass of traffic on 45th Street.
The project, which had a $27 million budget, began construction in August 2019.
INDOT, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and Northwest Indiana Regional Development Agency each participated in project planning and funding.