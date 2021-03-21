WATCH NOW: Road work continues through difficult year

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago took thousands of vehicles off the road, and states, localities and road construction companies took advantage, moving project schedules forward and getting many done sooner than projected.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said it “rephased” around 20 state highway construction projects. The largest was in Indianapolis: replacement of about 75 miles of pavement and 28 bridge decks on Interstate 70. Crews were able to close all lanes in one direction at a time to complete work faster. The project was shortened by three months and savings totaled about $3.5 million.

That was part of about $2 billion spent on more than 1,400 construction projects on Indiana’s state highway system and $462 million for 560 local road, bridge, sidewalk and trail projects. Another 750 bridges were reconstructed or rehabilitated and 700 miles of state highway was repaved, according to INDOT.

Among the larger projects underway are downstate.