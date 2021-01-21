 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Several injured when multi-county pursuit ends with crash, police say
WATCH NOW: Several injured when multi-county pursuit ends with crash, police say

GRIFFITH — Occupants of three damaged vehicles were injured when a pursuit that began in LaPorte County ended in a crash in Griffith Thursday morning, police said.

The chase ended at Ridge Road and Arbogast Avenue. The intersection was blocked off in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

It appeared a white and red passenger car that suffered damage may have crashed head-on.

A third vehicle that was damaged, a black GMC van, was several feet away from those two cars. One of its doors on the driver's side had been smashed inward while part of another came off the hinges. 

Several ambulances responded to the crash. It was unclear how many people were hurt in the crash, but a Griffith police spokesman said none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the pursuit began after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

