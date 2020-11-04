 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Sheriff's helicopter dumps water on out-of-control brush fire; I-80 lanes backed up
WATCH NOW: Sheriff's helicopter dumps water on out-of-control brush fire; I-80 lanes backed up

GARY — Several residences were being evacuated about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday as a large brush fire spread in the area of 25th Avenue and Clark Road in Gary, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The fire is burning on both sides of Interstate 80 at the north and south sides of the roadway and the flames are currently moving west, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. 

"You can see the fire all the way from the Kankakee River," Rot said. "There's a lot of smoke. The fire is coming close, burning up power poles near the interstate."

Rot said troopers were first notified of the fire in the area of Chase Street in Gary, where two westbound lanes of I-80 are shut down near the 8-mile marker. 

"We are trying to be as fluid as possible with closures and not shut down the entire interstate," Rot said. "Traffic is flowing through slowly but drivers should expect delays."

Police said drivers should take alternative routes due to major traffic backups in both eastbound and westbound lanes. Rot said there is a significant westbound traffic jam from the scene of the fire that stretches to Ripley Street in Lake Station. 

Rot said it is hoped that the fire does not reach the Black Oak neighborhood or Burr Street.

The Gary Fire Department requested county assistance because the fire was spreading out of control, Martinez said. A sheriff's helicopter arrived at the scene to dump water on the flames. 

Fire crews were not able to reach the base of the fire due to the terrain, Martinez said. The fire was first reported by sheriff's police shortly before 1:30 p.m. No injuries had been reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

Joe Ramirez, an Indiana American water employee, said he was driving north from Merrillville toward Gary when he noticed the smoke in the air.

As he got closer to city limits, he saw I-80/94 consumed by thick, black smoke, bringing traffic to a near complete standstill, he said.

“I figured something blew up. It was an awful lot of smoke,” he said. “My immediate thought was it had something to do with a gas line.”

Residents in a nearby subdivision said they did not see what may have caused the flames but added they saw multiple fires break out along a nearby field.

Units from the Porter County Sheriff's Office and the Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency were also responding.

Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to the story. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

