WATCH NOW: South Shore projects, years in the making, cross the starting line in 2020

'Expansion and recapitalization'

The state took action in 1991 to make the West Lake Corridor possible — the multi-county rail line would now be allowed to build and operate new rail lines in only one county. By 1996 U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky had secured funding for a study of Lowell-to-Chicago South Shore service, and in 1998 NICTD hosted a public hearing on that possibility. The studying continued, next with a local agreement in 2004 to study extending the South Shore to both Valparaiso and Lowell.

In ensuing years, the projects, as they exist today, took firmer form. By the summer of 2013, NICTD and Michigan City had reached a consensus on realigning the South Shore tracks in Michigan, a crucial aspect of Double Track.

The selected “Central Corridor” option would the existing path of the South Shore, as desired by the city, but would include the addition of a second set of tracks, removing the single track running in the middle of the street, where it had run since 1908, as desired by the railroad.

"We recognize their economic development desires and they recognized our operational desires,” said Gerald Hanas, NICTD general manager. “There had to be a lot of negotiations and give and take. We believe it can work.”