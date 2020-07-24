WATCH NOW: Supporters mark Police Appreciation Day as protesters hold 'die-in' nearby

"We're not supporting anything on bad officers, or officers that have been charged with any type of crime or anything like that. It's not about that," Fryzel said.

He added: "My son-in-law is a police officer; I see what he puts on the line for his family every single day. I have a lot of friends that are police officers. They risk their lives every day and the general public doesn't know what's going on."

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said it was "truly an honor" to be at Thursday night's event.

"Born with the desire to help others, and to make our community and our neighborhood safe, each and every one of us take that responsibility of safeguarding life and property and protecting the innocents from those who want to hurt them," Martinez said. "But in recent weeks, we have shared a painful reminder that performing those duties also carry a great risk to our lives and to the lives of those who we care dearly about and who cares about us. And it's a grim reality that each and every day, we carry these reminders."

8 minutes, 46 seconds

About 50 people spoke out against police violence outside of the Schererville Police Department on Thursday.