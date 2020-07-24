WATCH NOW: Supporters mark Police Appreciation Day as protesters hold 'die-in' nearby

SCHERERVILLE — As Tom Johnson, of Hammond, stood waving a large American flag from a grassy area in Fox Run Plaza, cars supporting the Black Lives Matter movement drove by.
"Everybody's got a right to their opinion. I'm not mad at anybody," Johnson said with a chuckle. "I'm mad at the way they treat our country. Burnin' stuff is stupid. Looting stuff is stupid. I'm all for peaceful protesting — there's nothing wrong with that."
Johnson was joined by hundreds in support of Police Appreciation Day on Thursday. The event was hosted at Patrician Banquets in Schererville.
About a mile away, the motorists who drove past the Patrician, showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, held a die-in at the Schererville Police Department.
Johnson said he chose to attend the event on Thursday in light of how everything is unfolding in the country.
"It's just time for people to come out of the woodwork and show our support for (the) police department, all emergency services. I mean that's the front line," he said.
People, some with police, fire or flags supporting President Donald Trump, gathered in the grassy area next to U.S. 30 for at least an hour, awaiting a long parade of law enforcement vehicles before Police Appreciation Day was underway.
Police officers with Indiana State Police; Crown Point; East Chicago; Merrillville; Gary; Highland; St. John; Whiting; Dyer; Schererville; Griffith; Munster; Crete; Burnham; the Lake County Sheriff's Department; Northwest Regional SWAT; and members of Lake Hills and Schererville fire departments led various people to the banquet hall.
For 'the good officers'
Organizer of Police Appreciation Day Jeff Fryzel said the event, which is usually held in the fall, was moved up after "lousy" weather last year.
"Also, in today's day and age, all of our officers are under a tremendous amount of stress, constantly being called out by the press with negative remarks," Fryzel said during the event. "I served as a firefighter for 10 years. I served side by side with a lot of gentlemen from St. John Police Department. I've seen a lot of things, but they've seen a lot more. And I always tell people you can never unsee what you've seen."
Fryzel presented Coleen Schultz with an End of Watch Remembrance award in honor of her son, Nick Schultz, a Merrillville police officer who died after being shot in 2014 while on duty.
The event has been put on for six years, Fryzel said, adding it's to show appreciation for "the good officers."
"We're not supporting anything on bad officers, or officers that have been charged with any type of crime or anything like that. It's not about that," Fryzel said.
He added: "My son-in-law is a police officer; I see what he puts on the line for his family every single day. I have a lot of friends that are police officers. They risk their lives every day and the general public doesn't know what's going on."
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said it was "truly an honor" to be at Thursday night's event.
"Born with the desire to help others, and to make our community and our neighborhood safe, each and every one of us take that responsibility of safeguarding life and property and protecting the innocents from those who want to hurt them," Martinez said. "But in recent weeks, we have shared a painful reminder that performing those duties also carry a great risk to our lives and to the lives of those who we care dearly about and who cares about us. And it's a grim reality that each and every day, we carry these reminders."
8 minutes, 46 seconds
About 50 people spoke out against police violence outside of the Schererville Police Department on Thursday.
Missie Summers-Kempf, of Portage, president of Porter County Black Lives Matter and a rally organizer, noted, “This is not about angering anyone. It’s about remembering people lost at the hands of police who have not been charged, not held responsible.”
Also involved in what would become a “die-in” were members of Black Lives Matter Northwest Indiana-Gary, First Unitarian Church of Hobart, Northwest Indiana Resist, Purdue Northwest Intersectional Feminist Alliance and Whiting United Against Racism.
Alexia Soto, of the Whiting group, told the crowd, “What you are doing now is powerful. There is power in your thoughts, your actions. Together we must fight against injustice in our community.”
Kevin Kempf, Missie’s husband and a former Army Ranger and Purple Heart recipient, took a military approach.
“One for all and all for one,” Kempf said. “If we should divide, we will fail. One voice — equality, peace, and justice.”
Protesters were aware of the Police Appreciation Night across town and spoke out against it. John Halstead, a Crown Point resident and member of the First Unitarian Faith-in-Action ministry, said the police awards evening reflects the concept that “all lives matter, and all lives won’t matter until black lives matter.”
"We often hear when people of color and other people say, 'Black lives matter,' which is (a) very simple, straightforward, obviously, true and necessary statement," Halstead said by phone Wednesday. "People say in response to that, 'all lives matter.' And 'all lives matter' sounds like a neutral statement, but it's really a way of trying to distract the attention away from the unique plight of people of color, and the unique violence that is directed against them by the police."
Recalling the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that a former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd's neck, resulting in Floyd's death, protesters observed a “die-in” by lying on the pavement for that time while the names of victims of police violence were recited.
The Rev. Charles Strietelmeiser, of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart, commented, “We have a lot of work to do, and it’s not going to happen at rallies. … When people listen, violence goes down.”
Some passersby along 73rd Avenue honked their horns in support, while a few gave cat-calls.
Summers-Kempf urged rally participants to get to know their neighbors.
“When you see something, say something. We have to speak up against this,” she said, adding she cannot continue the struggle alone. “With you by my side, we can get this done today. Register to vote, go to the polls and vote, and speak up.
“It starts with one person — you."
