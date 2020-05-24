WATCH NOW: Suspect in custody after high-speed chase, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION — A high-speed chase that blew through Lake Station just before 1 p.m. Sunday ended with a suspect in custody, police said.

A video of the incident provided to The Times shows a black SUV heading west on Central Avenue with a trail of police cars with sirens activated following closely behind.

An eyewitness said Lake Station police, Gary police, Indiana State Police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

Police said the pursuit began in Portage, and an officer in Lake Station later located the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back on nwi.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.