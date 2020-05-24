You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Suspect in custody after high-speed chase, police say
LAKE STATION — A high-speed chase that blew through Lake Station just before 1 p.m. Sunday ended with a suspect in custody, police said. 

A video of the incident provided to The Times shows a black SUV heading west on Central Avenue with a trail of police cars with sirens activated following closely behind.

An eyewitness said Lake Station police, Gary police, Indiana State Police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. 

Police said the pursuit began in Portage, and an officer in Lake Station later located the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back on nwi.com for updates.

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

